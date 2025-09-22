When did Jessie Cave start her OnlyFans? Harry Potter actor admits to being prohibited from conventions due to 'offline behavior'

Jessie Cave attends the UK Premiere of "A Boy called Christmas" at The Natural History Museum on November 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave is opening up about being rejected from fan conventions of the popular film series. Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the last three Harry Potter films, shared that she was prevented from attending fan conventions because of her presence on OnlyFans.

Jessie Cave launched her OnlyFans profile back in March. In a post on her substack, the actress wrote that she would not be sharing s*xual content on the platform.

While celebrating six months on OnlyFans a few days ago, Cave wrote on Instagram,

“Happy 6 months to me on only fanz. the most empowering thing I’ve done in my life. I’m grateful”

As per Collider, Cave shares hair-focused content on her OnlyFans page.

Jessie Cave is candidly revealing that she lost out on convention opportunities because of her OnlyFans page

Taking to her Substack, Jessie Cave recently shared that one fallout of having her OnlyFans page is that she has stopped getting invitations to Harry Potter fan conventions.

According to Variety, the actress opened up about a recent experience and said,

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a ‘Harry Potter’ convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans. They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with p**n.”

Calling out conventions for their double standards, Cave added,

“This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done s*x scenes and n**ity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

According to Variety, Cave also remarked on the fact that a new Harry Potter series is in the works, and shared,

“I am not upset about the prospect of no more ‘Harry Potter’ conventions. There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

The actress also spoke about her financial struggles after she played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films from 2009 to 2011.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she also emphasized that it was time to move from the franchise and added,

“The money I got from signing photos of my face was the only real money I made. I am very lucky I got to do them…it’s time to move on and play some new characters.”

Jessie Cave has been open about her struggles as an actor

Jessie Cave, who was selected to play Lavender Brown out of a total of 7,000 people, described being chosen to be a part of the Harry Potter films as “winning the lottery” during a conversation with The Guardian.

However, the actress has also been candid about being perceived as an overweight actress.

Describing that she doesn’t feel like she fits in in the industry, Cave reminisced about her most famous role and said,

“But I was not a right fit for the industry at that time. Lavender Brown is conventionally pretty, no glasses, small. By the time I went back to do the last film, I had gained a bit of weight and I wasn’t that person any more.”

During her interview with The Guardian, Cave also shared that she was always frightful while going for costume fittings as an actress because of the unkind expressions she was often subjected to.