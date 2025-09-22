What happened to Tom Holland? Actor's father Dominic says his son will be away from filming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" for a while

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 19: Tom Holland attends the Opening Night of the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews on April 19, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for University of St Andrews )

Actor Tom Holland suffered a concussion on the sets of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK, on Friday (September 19). According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the injury was not severe and the actor would take a break from shooting for a few days. Meanwhile, Tom's dad Dominic Holland confirmed the same as well. A source stated that this was only a precautionary measure.

Sony, the company that is distributing the movie, was supposed to sit for a meeting to determine how to go ahead with the making of the 2026 movie. A probable investigation by the Health and Safety Executive might delay the overall production of the movie. There have been no additional reports about the same as of now.

Tom, however, has not been resting completely since the injury. Post the injury, he made his first public appearance while reportedly hosting a Posh Pub Quiz charity gala, on Saturday, September 20, 2025. He appeared alongside Zendaya and dad Dominic Holland at Christie's auction house in London.

The Sun reported that he, however, left the event early after not feeling well. According to reports by Variety, the actor sustained the injury while he was performing a stunt. Following the incident, Holland was rushed to the hospital. According to The Sun, a Service spokesman of the East of England Ambulance said,

"We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

Everything to know about the date of Tom Holland's upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As previously mentioned, Tom Holland was injured and sustained a mild concussion after suffering a head injury while performing stunts on the set on Friday. Meanwhile, this led to a halt in the big budgeted movie, whose release date has been determined to be in 2026.

This incident, that led to a delay in the movie's filming, sparked speculations and questions about whether the movie's release date would be impacted. According to reports by The Hindustan Times, it is unlikely to happen since the injuries that Tom Holland sustained were not grave and thus, he is expected to return to the set soon.

However, there has been no official statement of the same, as to whether there will be any possible change in the movie's release date. As far as details about the film are concerned, Holland was set to play the character of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, whereas, Zendaya was playing the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson.

The rest of the cast includes Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, to name a few.

The news about Tom Holland's injury spread all across the internet through social media platforms. This prompted his massive fanbase take to social media and send best wishes to him and also prayers for a speedy recovery. No official statement about the situation has been issued by either Holland or the production team of the upcoming project.