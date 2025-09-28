How was Tom Holland injured? ‘Spider-man’ actor provides update following concussion on set

Tom Holland Provides Update Following Concussion on ‘Spider-Man’ Set (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for University of St Andrews )

Tom Holland is getting better after he suffered a concussion during the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He shared on Instagram that he is "feeling better and on the mend" after the accident on set.

In his post, Holland talked about attending a gala to support The Brothers Trust, which his parents manage. He thanked his mom and her friends for planning the event and showed appreciation to his dad, who helped out when Tom had to leave because of his injury. He talked about how much the charity means to him and mentioned its efforts to raise money for different causes.

“What a night! Another huge success,” Holland wrote. “The Brothers Trust means more to me than I could possibly say and I have to say a huge thank you to my Mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night. Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier.”

The concussion happened during the filming of Brand New Day. This caused filming to stop. Reports say filming will start again on September 29. The movie's release date, set for July 31, 2026, is not expected to change.

Filming started in Glasgow on August 10. Sony shared a behind-the-scenes video showing Holland dressed as Spider-Man doing a stunt with a tank. Holland shared that wearing the Spider-Man suit felt different this time. He also talked about how excited he was to have fans there on the first day of filming.

Tom Holland updates fans on recovery and film progress

Tom Holland’s recent update shows he is recovering and staying committed to charity work and making movies. With safety rules in place and some changes to production, filming should go ahead without trouble. This will help keep the schedule for Spider-Man: Brand New Day as planned.

“It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow,” Holland says in the video. “It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them. We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

Holland, famous for playing the web-slinging hero, has been working on the movie while also attending public events and supporting charities. Even with a short health challenge, he has stayed connected with fans and backed local projects.