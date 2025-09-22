Howard Stern cancels his Disney Plus series and Jimmy Kimmel faces suspension in major entertainment update

Jimmy Kimmel © Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Live! faced suspension after Kimmel made a controversial joke about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. On September 10, 2025, Kirk, a conservative activist, was fatally shot while hosting a campus debate. Kimmel’s comment about the incident, in which he referred to the “MAGA gang” in relation to the murder, got a backlash from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Longtime broadcaster Howard Stern is angry about the suspension and the government's influence on the media. Stern bravely canceled his Disney+ subscription in protest. He joins other celebrities and public figures protesting the suspension. Stern is familiar with censorship from his time at the FCC, so his position highlights concerns.

The incident disrupted the entertainment industry. Stern boycotted Disney+ to protest free speech violations. The future of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is uncertain, leaving many wondering about late-night television.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Cancelled?

Carr, who has been vocal about political content on television, publicly condemned Kimmel’s remark and threatened legal action if ABC did not take action. During a podcast appearance with Benny Johnson, Carr stated,

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”



Following this, major station owners like Nexstar and Sinclair announced they would preemptively remove Kimmel’s program from their ABC affiliates. Disney abruptly canceled the show due to station owners' pressure and the FCC's threat. This is the first time station owners have refused to air a network program due to political content, which is alarming. People are outraged by the suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and see it as a step toward media censorship..

Kimmel's suspension has been criticized by free speech advocates, led by Howard Stern. Stern criticized the government’s role in influencing media content, stating on his SiriusXM show,

“I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, ‘I’m not pleased with you, so we’re going to orchestrate a way to silence you,’ it’s the wrong direction for our country. And I should know. I’ve been involved in something like this.”

Stern also highlighted the financial ramifications of the controversy. The immediate impact on Disney has been significant, with the company’s stock falling by 2-3% following the suspension announcement. Furthermore, Disney’s subscription cancellation pages reportedly crashed due to the massive influx of users joining the boycott.

The Boycott Movement and Disney’s Response

Stern’s protest is part of a broader movement that has seen other prominent figures, including Marvel stars and former politicians, cancel their Disney+ subscriptions. The boycott has gained momentum, with individuals like Tatiana Maslany, who portrayed She-Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo publicly expressing their disapproval of Disney’s actions.

In response, Disney has been forced to engage in discussions with Kimmel’s representatives. However, no clear timeline has been established for the show’s return. There is speculation that Disney might reinstate Kimmel’s show if he issues an apology, but Kimmel has refused to do so, standing firm on his position. This has created a standoff between Kimmel and Disney, with neither side backing down.

Disney's balance of free speech and political pressure was highlighted by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"'s suspension. It raises fundamental questions about how far companies should protect their content from government and public opinion.

Free speech and media censorship concerns are growing as Jimmy Kimmel Live! is suspended and Howard Stern protests. Disney and Kimmel are still negotiating, but the entertainment industry is affected. This episode shows how government scrutiny is affecting media outlets. Disney+ subscribers are questioning their loyalty as the situation unfolds.