What did Cleto Escobedo die from? Health issues explored as Jimmy Kimmel mourns death of close friend and band leader

Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Cleto Escobedo, the leader of the band Cleto and the Cletones on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, died early Tuesday morning. Jimmy Kimmel announced the news with an emotional post on Instagram.

"To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto's wife, children and parents in your prayers," the host wrote.

Cleto Escobedo's cause of death has not been revealed as of the time of writing. Page Six has reported that he may have died due to complications caused by a liver transplant. Notably, this claim has not been verified.

His family has not shared his health issues either. Cleto's father told The Daily Mail that Kimmel would address the death on his show, and he could not reveal any more details

Jimmy Kimmel previously canceled the taping of the show on November 6 due to a "personal matter." The Daily Mail reported that the live audience members who bought tickets to the show were notified of the postponement and asked not to attend the studio.

The news outlet also reported that Kimmel was later seen at a Los Angeles hospital, accompanied by his wife, Molly McNearney, and Escobedo's parents.

The musician has been friends with the late-night show host since childhood, as they both grew up in Las Vegas. Before joining Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, he toured with Paula Abdul, Marc Anthony and Philip Bailey.

Abdul posted a tribute to the musician. She uploaded a video with him from her first world tour, Under My Spell. In the caption, Abdul recalled meeting Escobedo for the first time when he was playing the saxophone at a small bar in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. The singer stated that she had to hire Cleto because she was impressed with his "talent and energy."

Jimmy Kimmel shared that he hired Cleto Escobedo because of their chemistry

The talk-show host told ABC7 Eyewitness News in 2015 that Escobedo was considered a "child prodigy" during his youth, and he would even receive standing ovations when he played instruments.

Kimmel noted that in childhood, they were in a band together, and that Cleto later became a professional. When he was offered to host his own show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, he had to select the live band.

Jimmy told the news outlet that he ended up hiring Cleto Escobedo and his band because he had better chemistry with Escobedo. However, he suspected that ABC could protest, saying that Kimmel was hiring someone because he was close to them. The host then took the president of ABC to see Escobedo play, and he ended up liking the performance.

Jimmy wished Cleto on his 50th birthday in 2016. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he showed the audience their childhood pictures and shared stories about them. Calling the late band leader an older brother, Jimmy shared that he learned many things from him.

Cleto Escobedo died at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife, Lori and their two children.