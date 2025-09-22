Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 22, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

The American TV game show Jeopardy! airs daily with its unique quiz format. The show debuted on NBC in 1964 and has become a TV staple. Contestants receive clues as answers and must answer as questions in this unique format. Jeopardy!'s format reversal is one of its most notable features.



Today's September 22, 2025 Jeopardy! episode features another thrilling Season 42, Game 11 moment. Today's Final Jeopardy! clue is "Political History." It says: "The words of this doctrine are found in a sonnet by James I & bolstered by St. Paul writing, 'the powers that be are ordained of God.'"



This political doctrine, associated with King James I of England, holds that monarchs rule by divine authority, often linked to God's will.

Steven Olson, the reigning champion, defends his title against futures trader Jonathan Goldman and product development manager David Shutoff in this episode.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode on September 22, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy! round begins with the usual categories, testing contestants' knowledge on many topics. Contestants must buzz in and ask a question as usual. The round includes literature, science, and political history clues, and contestants race to earn the most money.

Double Jeopardy Round

Double Jeopardy! raises the stakes because all clues are worth twice as much. Contestants now face harder questions, and the leaderboard shifts as they take calculated risks. This round is crucial for a win, especially with Final Jeopardy! ahead.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! clue in today’s episode is in the category "Political History"

“The words of this doctrine are found in a sonnet by James I & bolstered by St. Paul writing, “the powers that be are ordained of God”



Correct response: What is the divine right of kings?



This idea, which kings like James I of England supported, says that rulers are chosen by God and that their right to rule comes from God. People often use the phrase "divine right" to mean that kings and queens have all the power and can't be challenged by any other authority.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestants

Steven Olson

Steven Olson, a Princeton, Illinois band director, won Jeopardy! and made an impact. Olson won $19,602 on his first appearance with strong knowledge in multiple categories. Olson used quick thinking and adaptability from his band director days in his gameplay. It will be a tough match against Jonathan Goldman and David Shutoff today.

Jonathan Goldman

Palm Beach Gardens futures trader Jonathan Goldman brings strategy to Jeopardy! The show's fast-paced, high-pressure environment may benefit Goldman, a futures trader who is used to risk management and strategic decision-making. His background suggests he may approach Jeopardy! with calculated precision to maximise his chances and finish strong.

David Shutoff

Salem, Massachusetts, product development manager David Shutoff approaches the game methodically. Product development requires problem-solving and big-picture thinking, which could help Shutoff in Jeopardy! He must stay calm and make smart bets to compete with his fellow contestants, especially since Steven Olson has a large lead.

Steven Olson will defend his title against two talented contestants on Jeopardy! tonight. Viewers must wait to see who wins this thrilling intellectual battle.

Tonight, find out who wins the grand prize and watch more exciting Jeopardy! moments. Each episode's mix of knowledge, strategy, and suspense keeps fans hooked.