"I was extremely skeptical" – Big Brother 27 latest evictee Lauren shares her doubts about promises made before eviction

Lauren Domingue addressed her experience leading up to her eviction from Big Brother 27 in an exclusive interview with Parade on September 19, 2025.

She detailed the moments of uncertainty surrounding her nomination and the promises made by fellow houseguests. Lauren said,

“What was interesting about that was the motives behind me going up kept changing, which is why I was extremely skeptical of the whole situation.”

Domingue explained her doubts despite assurances of safety from other players. Her comments offered insight into the dynamics and decision-making processes in the house, particularly in the days immediately before the veto ceremony.

Lauren shares her doubts and reflections after her Big Brother 27 eviction

Doubts about nominations and veto decisions

Lauren explained her interactions with Vince regarding the decision to nominate her. She described multiple conversations in which Vince initially assured her she would not be put on the block, emphasizing that he would not let others force him to make decisions for himself and that she did not need to worry about her safety.

Lauren recalled that these assurances led her to feel confident going to bed the night before the veto ceremony. Despite this, Domingue was ultimately nominated the next morning, when Vince decided to put her up on the block "again."

Lauren also reflected on her approach toward Morgan, who held the veto, noting that she had heard from Ava that Morgan intended to use the veto and would likely not go "back on that" decision.

Lauren acknowledged that, even with guarantees from Vince regarding Morgan and Ashley’s votes, she remained cautious:

“Even though Vince said that I was guaranteed safe from Morgan and Ashley’s votes, I knew. I mean, those two people were people that I weren’t aligned with for the entire game.”

Targeting strategies if given power

Regarding the double eviction HoH, Lauren discussed potential targets, explaining that if she had won the "double eviction HoH," she would have focused on either Morgan or Keanu.

She described Keanu as a major competitive threat who was actively targeting her, while Morgan was also a strong contender in the game and maintained a close alliance with Vince.

Lauren emphasized that these choices were based on strategic considerations and the competitive dynamics within the house at that stage of the game. Domingue also recalled Vince’s input about potential outcomes:

“Vince did tell me that he doesn’t think that he can win against Morgan and that he would take me over her.”

Reflections on relationships and game decisions

Lauren shared her perspective on her relationship with Vince and the impact of his decisions on her game. She noted that it was "unfortunate" that he put her on the block and that her game suffered from his decisions.

She added that even after she told him those decisions would hurt her game, he continued to make them. Domingue also discussed a specific eviction decision, saying,

“I would still be there, and he would still have me as a number. But now…”

During her tenure as HoH, she looked back on how she handled the situation and admitted she was "indecisive" by nature and that she recognized that her decision-making process was influenced by that.

She further noted that with many houseguests’ HoHs, being overly certain or decisive with nominations could come across as a direct challenge to that person.

