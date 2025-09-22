Big Brother 27 spoilers: House tensions rise as the final week shakes up the game

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @_modelmorg)

Big Brother 27 is closing in on finale night, and the September 22 live feed updates revealed a dramatic shift in the game.

With only a few days left, power moves and new conversations among the final houseguests have set the stage for a tense finish.

The latest eviction sent Keanu out of the house, joining the growing jury that will soon decide the winner.

When the feeds returned, Morgan had already secured the Head of Household title once again, a victory that guaranteed her a place in the finale.

This achievement marked her sixth competition win, making her one of the most dominant players of the season.

Inside the house, dynamics are shifting quickly as Vince, Ava, and Ashley scramble to secure their positions.

Vince worried about his chances, telling Ava that he might not stand a chance against Morgan in the final vote.

Ashley and Ava, meanwhile, discussed the uphill battle they faced as a duo competing against a powerful partnership.

Strategic fears and late-game nerves drive key conversations in the Big Brother house

The live feeds captured how tense the Big Brother house became immediately after Morgan’s Head of Household win. Morgan told Vince,

“I’ve won 6 competitions in a row to keep myself safe,” as she reflected on her growing list of victories.

Vince encouraged her, responding,

“That’s playing phenomenal Big Brother,” but he also admitted he was anxious about what was coming next. He urged her, “You have to win Veto Morgan.. please lock in for me.”

Morgan reassured him, but Vince’s nerves showed as he warned her not to “study with Ava or Ashley.” His concerns reflected a larger issue, whether his close partnership with Morgan might cost him credibility with the jury.

Later, in a separate talk with Ava, he confided, “I know I lose against Morgan no matter what,” admitting that his endgame chances were slim if he remained tied to her.

Ava saw the situation clearly, telling Vince she expected to be on the block alongside Ashley.

She suggested that if he did win the Veto, it might be smarter to choose her over Ashley to improve his odds in the finale.

Vince worried about Ashley’s potential jury support, noting that

“Rachel would pick her because they are besties.”

Vince admitted that if he evicted Ashley, “it helps create the narrative that he’s doing everything Morgan wants,” though he feared not getting credit for moves already made.

Ava encouraged him to frame decisions as “emotional” if needed, saying,

“Just say it was an emotional decision because you know Ava needs the money.”

Alliances questioned as Ava and Ashley push for survival

While Vince debated his options, Ava and Ashley recognized the difficult road ahead. Ashley made her concerns plain, telling Ava,

“They can’t expect us… like if I win the veto he can’t expect me to keep him then I’m resigning myself to third place. It’s a 1 v 2 if we’re in the finals.”

Ashley also expressed doubts about the physical competitions, calling the most recent one overly intense.

“That was STUPID.. I’m sorry Big Brother what the f** is this?” she said, reflecting the difficulty of the challenge that had just secured Morgan’s victory.

Despite this, she encouraged Ava that if one of them won the Veto, they would double their chances in the final Head of Household battle.

For Ava, the Veto remains the only real lifeline. She noted that Ashley “is expecting Morgan to win the veto and keep her,” but remained uncertain about where loyalties would fall if Morgan gained more influence over Vince.

Ava urged Vince to consider her over Ashley for the final three, insisting that she would be less threatening to Morgan.

Morgan, meanwhile, appeared confident in her position, telling Vince after getting her HOH room, “I will never see Jury house.. that’s fuc*ing crazy.”



Stay tuned for more updates.