Morgan considers veto while Ava and Vince discuss endgame strategies in Big Brother 27

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on September 24, 2025, continuing the tense final stretch of the game.

With Morgan as Head of Household and holding the Power of Veto, the dynamics among the final houseguests shifted quickly.

Ava and Ashley were on the block, and while Ashley prepared for the possibility of eviction, Ava started campaigning to Vince. Morgan faced pressure as she weighed her options, admitting,

“I don’t know if Ashley takes me, I don’t know if Vinnie takes me, I don’t know what to do.”

This uncertainty captured the mood in the house as paranoia and strategy mixed in the closing days. Conversations throughout the day highlighted both the social and strategic elements of the game.

Ava pitched her case strongly, Vince questioned where true loyalty stood, and Morgan debated the risks of making a move versus staying firm.

The episode balanced quiet downtime with important conversations that will influence the last competitions and the final decision-making process.

As the veto ceremony loomed, houseguests were left guessing whether Morgan would make a shift that could reshape the endgame.

Ava makes her pitch while Vince weighs trust in the Big Brother house

Ava and Vince shared a long discussion about the uncertainty of Morgan’s veto decision and the final three scenarios in the Big Brother house.

Ava tried to persuade Vince by suggesting Morgan would take Ashley if she reached the final Head of Household, saying,

“That’s what I would do to be honest.”

She argued that bringing her to the end could help Vince’s jury chances, pointing out,

“If you brought me and said what you said you would do I would be a jury vote for you over Morgan.”

Ava emphasized her frustration with Morgan for putting her and Lauren up earlier in the game and believed she could rally votes from Will, Lauren, and Kelley.

Vince admitted Ava had a solid pitch but remained cautious. He told Morgan later that Ava’s campaign came down to the idea that Ashley and Morgan would always pick each other over him.

The conversation reflected the tension between promises, bitterness from past moves, and the pressure of jury management.

For Vince, the choice was between trusting Morgan’s partnership or considering Ava’s claims of loyalty at the end.

Morgan weighs veto decision and her uncertain path in Big Brother

As Ava campaigned, Morgan spent time reflecting on her position as both Head of Household and Power of Veto holder.

She admitted in private moments that using the veto would not align with her strategy, saying,

“It’s no secret you wouldn’t have taken me so using it on you doesn’t make sense to my game.”

Despite this, she still questioned her future in the Big Brother house. Morgan confided that she was unsure whether Ashley would take her to the end or if Vince would, admitting she did not know what to do.

Vince acknowledged Ava’s social game as a threat, telling Morgan that Ava’s ability to connect could win her the game.

Morgan weighed these factors carefully, recognizing that Ava’s pitch was strong but also seeing the risks of keeping her in the house.

Later, Morgan and Vince spoke more personally about the difficulty of separating life from the game. Vince admitted,

“For me you know more than anyone I probably did a bad job by saying ‘this game is my life.’”

Their conversation showed how the final days blur strategy with emotion, as Morgan looked for reassurance while knowing each move could decide her fate.



