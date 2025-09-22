Beyond the Gates spoilers: Derek’s secret exposed, Martin clashes with Smitty, and Joey & Marcel plot their next scheme

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming September 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Jacob Hawthorne, the law enforcement officer from the police department, will potentially end up finding out about Derek Baldwin regaining feelings in the nerves of his legs. Spoilers reveal that he will end up realizing that he had been lying to Ashley Morgan and will end up taking it upon himself to make sure that Ashley finds out about Derek’s secret.

Meanwhile, Martin Richardson will end up irking Bradley Smitty Smith once again. The plot hints that this time, their argument will involve their daughter, Samantha Richardson, and a secret she had been keeping from Smitty. In addition to these developments, the shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong, will end up hatching a new and dangerous plan with Marcel Malone.

What to expect from the upcoming September 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming September 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Jacob Hawthorne will find out an extremely important secret that Derek Baldwin, the firefighter, had been keeping from everyone, especially Ashley Morgan. Spoilers reveal that Jacob would be inclined to end up revealing details about himself to Ashley directly. Recently on the show, Derek, who had been paralyzed after an unfortunate accident, ended up regaining feelings in both his legs. However, he had lied about that to Ashley and kept his miracle a secret from her, in hopes of gaining sympathy and attention from her.

On Beyond The Gates, Ashley and Derek had also gotten engaged to each other, and yet Derek had not come clean to his fiancée. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Jacob will end up finding out about Derek’s actions, and the plot hints that the nurse Shanice, who also knew of Derek’s secret, might collaborate with Jacob. Spoilers reveal that Jacob will potentially end up exposing Derek’s secret to Ashley and end up jeopardize his relationship with her.

Meanwhile, Martin Richardson will end up infuriating Bradley Smitty Smith yet again. The plot reveals that Samantha Richardson, their daughter, had opened up to Martin regarding having a crush on Nathan, and Martin had kept it from Smitty. Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode of the show, Smitty will find out about Martin supporting Samantha’s crush and get extremely mad at him. The couple who had recently mended their shaky relationship will end up going through a tough time again.

In the coming episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Joey Armstrong, the shady and dangerous casino owner, will spend time with Marcel Malone, the corrupt police officer, and the two of them will end up coming up with a new plan. Spoilers reveal that both of them would be up to no good, and their plan would be regarding sidelining or hurting Doug McBride, Vanessa McBride’s husband. Spoilers also hint that the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates will find out about Joey and Marcel’s pasts soon. In addition to these developments, spoilers reveal that one couple, either Ted Richardson and Leslie Thomas or Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson, will have to face a harsh reality.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.