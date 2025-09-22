The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire faces a tough choice, Kyle grows frustrated, and Audra makes bold moves

Claire Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 23, 2025, Claire Newman will face an unexpected offer that could change her plans, while Victoria Newman steps in to give Kyle Abbott some advice he might not want to hear.

The episode will also focus on Holden Novak inviting Claire on a tempting trip, creating tension between him and Kyle. At the same time, Sally Spectra and Audra Charles are dealing with a recent professional setback and will start planning their next steps.

Audra will also think about her romantic chances with Nate Hastings. Fans can expect shifting alliances, new challenges, and plenty of drama throughout Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on September 23, 2025

Victoria cautions Kyle about Claire

Kyle on The Young and the Restless has been eager to fix his relationship with Claire, but his constant push to get closer to her might make the situation worse. As the situation gets worse and the tension increases, Victoria will have to step in.

She may tell Kyle that his actions are backfiring and could actually push Claire closer to Holden Novak rather than helping him repair their connection. Victor's business gamble and the prenup might also put additional stress on their strained relationship.

Holden tempts Claire with a Los Angeles escape

With all the problems in Genoa City, Claire tells Holden that she needs a break from everything. Taking the opportunity, Holden asks her to go with him on a business trip to Los Angeles.

Claire might feel unsure at first, but Holden explains that it’s just a trip between friends. The idea sounds good to Claire, but it will probably make Kyle jealous and cause more tension between him and Holden.

Sally and Audra rethink their future

After Abbott Communications comes to an end, Sally tells Audra that their business plans have officially fallen apart. The two women focus on the future rather than dwelling on their disappointment.

They use this time to come up with new ideas and plan different paths. This shows that they are determined, smart, and ready to keep going. Their talk shows that they are strong and want to stay successful, even when things do not go as planned.

Audra faces rejection from Nate again

Audra is trying again to restart her romance with Nate Hastings. She makes another attempt to win him back, hoping he will say yes. But Nate stays firm and turns her down again, leaving Audra disappointed. This may make her think about her love life and her career plans as she looks for more stability and direction.

Even with this setback, Audra is determined to keep going and find balance, showing that she is strong and ready to face challenges in both her personal and work life.

Tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless will focus on the ups and downs of complicated relationships. Claire finds herself torn between Kyle and Holden, unsure of who to trust or spend her time with, while Audra faces personal disappointment and works on rebuilding her career after recent setbacks.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.