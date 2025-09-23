Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sophia plots against Chanel and Johnny, Theo faces business tension, and Stephanie’s stalker scare shakes Salem

Stephanie Johnson (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 24, 2025, the people of Salem deal with tricky relationships and personal problems, while several new problems unfold that could change the lives of several characters.

This Days of Our Lives episode will focus on a medical emergency that shakes the town, while Sophia Choi makes another move to stop Chanel and Johnny from adopting. Viewers can also expect family talks, new business tensions, and some spooky moments. With so many storylines happening at once, the episode promises surprises and intense drama that keep fans hooked.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 24, 2025

Chanel and Johnny’s adoption hopes face sabotage

Chanel and Johnny are excited about adopting baby Tesoro and finally starting their family. But Sophia Choi is planning to interfere, and her next move could ruin their plans. The couple doesn’t know that someone is secretly trying to stop them, keeping fans worried about what will happen next.

Sophia and Melinda’s tense meeting

Sophia will meet with Melinda Trask to talk about her worries regarding Chanel and Johnny adopting the baby. While Melinda may think the adoption is a good thing, Sophia’s disapproval will make her schemes even stronger.

Fans can expect Sophia to continue plotting against the couple, adding more suspense and tension to the adoption storyline.

Theo and Paulina discuss a new opportunity

Theo Carver will have an important conversation with Paulina Price about Tony DiMera’s recent business proposal. Even though Theo might not share all the details, Paulina will encourage him to take the opportunity and rebuild his life in Salem.

Since Tony wants to push Gabi Hernandez out of the way, Theo’s decisions are likely to cause future conflicts at DiMera Enterprises.

Stephanie’s growing unease

Kayla Johnson will notice that Stephanie Johnson seems nervous, and viewers can expect that her worries go beyond normal stress. Whether it’s moving into a new place, the Titan-DiMera drama, or the upcoming free clinic gala, Stephanie feels that something is not right.

It also seems likely that her fears about a stalker may be real, as someone in Salem may have bad intentions linked to Stephanie’s book.

Blackout sparks a stalker scare

Later in the episode, a blackout will hit the town, making the suspense around Stephanie even stronger. Her worry will grow as she experiences a stalker scare in the dark, adding a scary twist to the episode. Days spoilers suggest that this situation will challenge Stephanie’s bravery and increase the drama linked to her past and her manipulative ex.

Foster’s medical crisis

Julie Williams will quickly take action after Foster from the bookstore suffers from severe head pain. Worried about his health, Julie makes sure Foster gets checked by Kayla. This medical emergency will be an important moment in the episode, as Julie hopes for good news while the town comes together to support him.

With the adoption problems, business conflicts, creepy stalking, and the sudden medical crisis, Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is sure to keep viewers hooked from beginning to end. Fans will want to watch all the dramatic events happening in Salem on September 24.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.


