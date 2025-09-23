“He should be with Luke” : Star Wars fans accuse Disney of clinging to Grogu for profit, claiming it’s all about merchandise now

The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer which released on September 22, 2025 sparked a fresh debate among Star Wars fans in the Reddit r/boxoffice community. This film will premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026, making this the first new Star Wars theatrical film since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Jon Favreau, executive producer of Disney+'s Mandalorian, is spearheading the journey with the Mandalorian and Grogu further along their adventures in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian unfolds the story of Din Djarin played by Pedro Pascal, and his robot adventures alongside the Force-wielding Grogu. However, the trailer received a rather tepid response online, and now fans are crying foul.

“Season 3 was such a slog. Hope this is at least fun to watch. Still i'm kinda over that baby yoda stuff... he should be with luke ffs. But disney want that grogu money," a Reddit user wrote.

"Feel like this would’ve done better if it came out after Season 2. I don’t think The Mandalorian pulls people anymore," another user commented.

It's a sentiment echoing accusations that Disney is clinging to Grogu’s popularity for profit, prioritizing merchandise over meaningful storytelling.

Star Wars fans slam Disney’s Grogu obsession as merchandise over mythos

Grogu’s wide-eyed appeal sparked a merchandising frenzy; plush toys, LEGO sets, and lunchboxes flooded shelves, rivalling Stitch or Minions. The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer leans hard into this, showcasing Grogu’s antics, like pilfering gadgets from Sigourney Weaver’s mysterious new character, over a coherent plot.

This focus fuels fan skepticism, with many Reddit fans arguing.

" The novelty of ‘baby Yoda’ wore off five years ago and season 3 killed a lot of hype for the show. Not to mention the Star Wars brand in general declining due to the flood of mid Disney+ shows!," a fan commented.

The trailer’s lacklustre visuals were described as “dull and flat” by a fan. On r/boxoffice, predictions peg the film’s global box office at $300-450 million, a far cry from Rogue One’s $1 billion haul.

In late 2019, The Mandalorian debuted as Disney+’s flagship series, heralding a new Western and gritty style of storytelling for an ongoing Star Wars franchise. It was created by Jon Favreau and is produced by Feloni and Kathleen Kennedy. The story follows Din Djarin, a stoic Mandalorian bounty hunter, who becomes the unexpected caretaker of Grogu, or as fans popularly dubbed him “Baby Yoda.”

The first two seasons were received positively due to their exclusive episodes that were rich with Star Wars lore but accessible for first-time viewers. In the second season finale episode (released December 2020), which had viewers floored, we witnessed Grogu leave with Luke Skywalker to be trained as a Jedi. However, it was not long after, in the Book of Boba Fett (2022), that Disney promptly decided to reunite the two without any meaningful distance from each other, and fans lost their mind.

Season 3 (2023) continued the trend of losing viewers, this time with convoluted Mandalorian politics. Now, with The Mandalorian and Grogu boasting a reported $166 million budget, fans fear it’s less a cinematic milestone and more an extended episode banking on Grogu’s fading charm.

"Frankly I feel this film is going to perform badly at the Box office, big question of over or under $400 million," a user wrote.

The film’s defenders see potential in its “cute and fun” adventure vibe, banking on families flocking to see Grogu on the big screen during Memorial Day weekend. Yet, even optimists question its theatrical pull.

"It’s been long enough where the general audience will show up to see “Baby Yoda”on the big screen," a Reddit fan commented.

The timing, three years after Season 3’s critical slump and competing with Grand Theft Auto VI’s launch, adds pressure. Disney’s challenge is whether The Mandalorian and Grogu movie can recapture the magic of the series’ early days, or will it be remembered as a cynical grab for toy sales.

The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, is an upcoming Star Wars film set for exclusive theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

Stay tuned for more such updates!