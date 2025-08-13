Property Brothers and Tyra Banks spoof supermodel covers in the latest episode of Celebrity IOU

Tyra Banks (Image via Getty)

HGTV’s Celebrity IOU featured Tyra Banks teaming up with Drew and Jonathan Scott for a renovation in the episode that aired Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Known for surprising deserving people in their lives with home makeovers, the brothers welcomed the former supermodel as the guest star for episode six of season 10.

In a lighthearted twist before the renovation reveal in Celebrity IOU, Tyra joined the Property Brothers for a playful photo shoot spoofing magazine covers.

The segment began with all three posing together for mock Elle and Vogue covers before the brothers competed to create more over-the-top scenes.

Drew later staged an indoor shot for a spoof National Geographic cover called “DREW in the Wild,” and Jonathan ended the sequence atop a stepladder for a mock HGTV Magazine cover.

Tyra, known for her coined term “smize,” encouraged the brothers to channel her technique.

She also revealed the renovation recipient was her best friend from junior high school, though the full makeover details were kept under wraps until the reveal.

The August 13 episode of Celebrity IOU opened with Tyra Banks arriving on set to meet Drew and Jonathan Scott for the day’s renovation project.

Before heading to the worksite, the trio filmed a humorous video segment for social media, creating spoof magazine covers that combined home design themes with fashion-style posing.

The first setup featured Tyra standing between the brothers for mock Elle and Vogue covers.

After these initial shots, she stepped aside to let Drew and Jonathan try to outdo each other with individual scenes.

Drew’s first attempt was a GQ-style cover in which he posed next to photography tripods, paired with the headline “The Property Showman on Staying Grounded.”

Jonathan countered by brandishing a T-square like a sword for a fake Better Homes and Gardens cover reading “Jonathan Scott: 5 Garden Hacks From a Black Belt.”

The brothers continued with themed covers, including Drew on a cream-colored sofa for a National Geographic parody titled “DREW in the Wild” and Jonathan atop a stepladder for an HGTV Magazine mock-up promoting “backyard magic” and “barnyard paradise” décor ideas.

Throughout the shoot, Tyra demonstrated her well-known “smize” technique, explaining that it meant “smiling with just your eyes.”

She told the brothers that thinking of something delightful could help achieve the right look.

During the episode, Tyra Banks shared that she chose her best friend from junior high school for the Celebrity IOU renovation.

She said her friend had been a steady and supportive part of her life for many years.

While the show kept most renovation details a surprise until the end, Tyra said she was excited to give back in a way that would truly help.

Before the work began, Tyra met with the Property Brothers to plan the design and decide on upgrades.

She talked about her school days with her friend and how their bond had stayed strong over time.

Drew and Jonathan discussed possible layout changes, furniture, and improvements to make the home more comfortable and functional.

They described the project as a team effort, with Tyra helping choose materials and adding personal touches.

Even though the episode didn’t show every step, it included moments of Tyra taking part in demolition and setting up the new space.

The reveal showed a home redesigned to fit her friend’s needs. Her friend’s reaction was filled with surprise and thanks, and Tyra said the result was “everything she hoped it would be.”

The episode ended with the brothers reflecting on the balance of fun and heartfelt moments.

