Why is Meghan Trainor calling out body shamers? Grammy winner addresses negativity following weight loss

Meghan Trainor says she is learning not to be affected by the criticism of her weight loss journey. The All About the Bass crooner’s new look has recently been controversial after the revelation that she shed 60 pounds using Mounjaro, the GLP-1 injectable tirzepatide.

She revealed in an April 2025 Instagram post that she began taking the drug after her second pregnancy.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on YouTube on November 12, 2025, Trainor expressed that she had never felt or looked better:

"I’m literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I've never felt better, and I look incredible. I feel great. And that's when people attack me."

She added that she didn’t understand what people wanted from her, and taking care of her health was her priority:

"I'm like, wait a second, I'm taking care of myself. You don't like it? Okay, what am I supposed to do?" she added. "I have to find a way not to be affected by that."

“I can take it because I'm strong”: Meghan Trainor reveals that she is unmoved by the heavy criticism about her new look

Meghan, who recently released Still Don’t Care the lead single from her Toy With Me album on November 12, 2025, described it as a message to the trolls:

"Mess with me, I can take it because I'm strong."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Trainor further explained the context of the song:

"People started commenting about my body, saying im too thin, and that they don't recognize me anymore. And I was like, 'Oh, I've just been focusing so hard on my health and fitness that I've never felt better.' So, I was confused and sad and said, 'Oh, it's almost worse now.' I don't know what happened."

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter continued in her EW interview that her husband, actor Daryl Sahara, always lifted her mood and made her feel better when she was down:

"If I'll sit there and cry about something, my husband's the first to be like, 'Look up... Your life rocks," Trainor revealed. "Or if I'm comparing myself, he's like, 'Oh, they don't have Barry and Riley.' I'm like, 'You right.'"

