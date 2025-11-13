What time does Reasonable Doubt come on Hulu? Season 3 Episode 10 release timing

A scene from Reasonable Doubt season 3 (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 10, the final chapter of the ongoing installment, is ready to grace the screens. After premiering on September 18, 2025, the season finale, titled On to the Next One, debuts on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time.

Created by Raamla Mohamed, the latest season has elevated the stakes for Jax Stewart, the defense attorney based in Los Angeles, making her look inwards and decide who she is and what she stands for. She represents former child star Ozzie Edwards in a high-profile murder case, deals with a rival lawyer in her firm, all while attempting to get her personal life together.

In the third season, Emayatzy Corinealdi reprises her role as Jax Stewart, McKinley Freeman returns as Lewis Stewart, Jax’s supportive yet complex husband, while Tim Jo once again appears as Daniel Kim, the dedicated investigator who helps Jax navigate her toughest cases. Angela Grovey rounds out the core ensemble as Krystal Walters, a loyal and insightful member of Jax’s legal team who balances professionalism with empathy.

Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt was filmed primarily in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Production officially began on March 27, 2025 and wrapped up on July 31, 2025, with interior scenes shot at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross and on-location filming around Decatur Square in the Atlanta metro region.

Release schedule of Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 10

Titled On to the Next One, the final episode of Reasonable Doubt season 3 releases on the streaming platform Hulu in the United States on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at midnight PT or 3 am ET. The list of release timings based on different time zones are presented in the following table.

Time zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12am November 13, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3am November 13, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 8am November 13, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 9am November 13, 2025 Philippine Time (PHT) 3pm November 13, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4pm November 13, 2025 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 5pm November 13, 2025

Exploring the plot of Reasonable Doubt season 3

Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt opens with defense attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) trying to enjoy a rare moment of stability after the chaos of the previous year. However, peace is short-lived when she takes on the case of Ozzie Edwards, a troubled former child star entangled in a high-profile murder.

What starts as a straightforward defense quickly unravels into a web of secrets, corruption, and deceit that puts Jax’s legal career—and her moral compass—to the test. Meanwhile, her strained relationship with her father resurfaces, adding another layer of emotional turmoil to her already complicated life.

As Jax navigates power struggles within her firm and faces mounting personal challenges, the line between justice and self-preservation becomes increasingly blurred. Blending legal intrigue with personal drama, Reasonable Doubt Season 3 raises the stakes higher than ever, exploring loyalty, ambition, and the cost of truth in a world where everyone hides something.

How to watch Reasonable Doubt season 3

A love that can withstand any retrograde ♥️ #ReasonableDoubtHulu pic.twitter.com/ZAfhPA398L — Reasonable Doubt on Hulu (@ReasonableHulu) September 23, 2025

Viewers can stream the complete third season of Reasonable Doubt exclusively on Hulu. The platform can be subscribed on its own, or availed as a bundle with Disney+.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan starts at US $7.99/month, while the Disney+ Bundle (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) is available for US $9.99/month. Viewers can chose the option best suited to their needs.

