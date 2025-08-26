English Teacher Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

English Teacher, Faculty at Morrison-Hensley High gather outside the school. Photo: ©FX / Courtesy FX Networks & Hulu.

English Teacher Season 2 now has a firm date and a clear rollout. FX premieres three episodes back-to-back on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET, with all 10 episodes streaming on Hulu the next day, Friday, September 26. English Teacher Season 2 again follows Evan Marquez at Morrison-Hensley High as staff debates spill into classrooms and into his life with Malcolm.

The season’s logline points to flashpoints around climate rules, COVID carryover, military recruitment, and stricter phone policies, with Evan’s choices testing his relationships at work and at home. The returning core includes Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton, Carmen Christopher, and Enrico Colantoni.

In the U.S., the binge lands on Hulu. Season 1 streams in India on Disney+ Hotstar, and on Disney+ via Star in several regions, with season 2 local listings to follow. This guide covers the English Teacher Season 2 release plan, cast and characters, and where to watch by region.

English Teacher Season 2: Release date, episode count, and rollout plan

English Teacher Season 2 begins on FX with a three-episode premiere at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 25, 2025, and the complete 10-episode season streams on Hulu on Friday, September 26. Season 1 launched in early September 2024, and the series keeps that fall window for year two. FX is also scheduling weekly linear play after the premiere, while Hulu carries the full-season binge from day one.

Below is the table showing the FX premiere of English Teacher Season 2 across major international time zones:

Time zone (example city) Local date Day Local time Episodes ET – Eastern (New York/Toronto) September 25, 2025 Thursday 9:00 p.m. E1–E3 PT – Pacific (Los Angeles/Vancouver) September 25, 2025 Thursday 6:00 p.m. E1–E3 BST – British Summer Time (London) September 26, 2025 Friday 2:00 a.m. E1–E3 CEST – Central Europe (Paris/Berlin/Rome) September 26, 2025 Friday 3:00 a.m. E1–E3 IST – India (New Delhi/Mumbai) September 26, 2025 Friday 6:30 a.m. E1–E3 AEST – Australia Eastern (Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane) September 26, 2025 Friday 11:00 a.m. E1–E3

Cast and characters: who’s back in Season 2

The English Teacher Season 2 ensemble returns with Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez alongside Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge, Carmen Christopher as guidance counsellor Rick Santana, and Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti. The season runs for 10 episodes, with additional guest stars to be announced closer to launch.

Where to watch (US and international)

In the United States, English Teacher Season 2 airs on FX and streams on Hulu the next day. Viewers who want English Teacher Season 2 on demand can use Hulu’s on-demand plans (With Ads at $9.99/month or No Ads at $18.99/month). Those who want the FX linear channel without cable can use Hulu + Live TV (from $81.99/month. $87.99/month with Disney+ Premium and ESPN Select included).

Disney also sells a limited-time Disney+. Hulu + ESPN Unlimited bundle at $29.99/month (ad-supported) or $38.99/month (premium) for the first year. That bundle covers English Teacher Season 2 on Hulu.

Across Western Europe (e.g., Germany, France, Spain, Italy), English Teacher Season 2 streams on Disney+ under the Star tab. Representative pricing in the Eurozone: Standard with Ads €5.99/month, Standard €9.99/month (or €99.90/year), and Premium €13.99/month (or €139.90/year).

These rates are shown on Disney’s country pages and press materials and apply in most major EU markets. For quick regional checks as English Teacher Season 2 listings go live, readers can use the official FX page (for show info) and the local Disney+/Hulu hubs.

Note: Prices above are platform list prices as of late August 2025. Taxes, bundles, or third-party billing can change the effective amount in the respective market.

More about English Teacher Season 2: plot and what to expect

English Teacher Season 2 keeps Evan in high-school crosshairs as faculty policy fights and student-led disputes collide, with storylines around climate measures, COVID fallout, military recruitment pressure, and student phone use.

The season also follows how Evan’s choices at school strain his relationship with Malcolm, even after Malcolm leaves the campus. The synopsis confirms these pressure points and frames season-long consequences for Evan and the staff.

The creative team has described why English Teacher Season 2 remains grounded in real experiences. As per the LaughingPlace.com report dated September 2, 2024, Brian Jordan Alvarez stated in a press conference,

“It’s nice to come back without the face filter and show my real features on camera,”

Tying his on-screen approach to a more personal style for Evan. Alvarez also remarked,

“I went to high school in this little town called Sewanee in Tennessee,”

A detail that informs the show’s setting and conflicts. Executive producer Paul Simms emphasised authenticity in dialogue. Simms said,

“they’re the first to tell us, ‘No one says that.’”

Music also shapes tone. Executive producer Dave King stated,

“Early on, we’d put one song up for each episode in the writers’ room.”

Together, these notes explain how English Teacher Season 2 balances policy debates with character-driven humour and a consistent voice.

Stay tuned for more updates.