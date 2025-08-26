South Park Season 27 to air only twice a month, extending the Trump storyline till December

South Park Season 27 is shifting to a bi-weekly rollout on Comedy Central, with Episode 4 set for Wednesday, September 3, and Episode 5 on Wednesday, September 17, both at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes stream the next morning on Paramount+.

The dates come from the show’s official announcement and are echoed by trade coverage. South Park Season 27 is planned as a 10-episode season, which gives the network a longer runway to program through the fall.

South Park Season 27 has also centred on a continuing Trump storyline since the premiere. Put together, South Park Season 27 will air every other week at least through mid-September, with viewing on Comedy Central and next-day streaming on Paramount+. If the cadence holds, the season will likely run into late fall, while exact December claims remain projections, not confirmed by the network.

South Park Season 27: Bi-weekly rollout, where to watch, and what’s confirmed

Comedy Central has confirmed the next two dates for South Park Season 27: Episode 4 on Wednesday, September 3, and Episode 5 on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes then stream the next day on Paramount+. South Park Season 27 continues under the new Paramount+ streaming arrangement, which places next-day episodes and the library on the service.

The Trump throughline is the spine of South Park Season 27

South Park Season 27 opens with a direct Trump arc and keeps it running across episodes. The premiere, Sermon on the Mount, shows Trump in bed with Satan and uses a photoreal, nude deepfake of Trump walking through a desert. It also mocks his legal settlement with Paramount and ties that to plot beats at the South Park school, with Jesus pushed into the curriculum as part of a lawsuit gag.

That episode drew a White House response and framed South Park Season 27 as a week-to-week satire of the current administration. Subsequent coverage and previews confirm the throughline: Episode 3 centres on Towelie’s trip to Washington, D.C., amid National Guard scenes and policy jabs, with the season continuing to riff on Trump-era headlines.

The D.C. setup signals that South Park Season 27 will keep returning to federal power, media narratives, and administration optics for its jokes and story turns.

At San Diego Comic-Con, when asked about the backlash to the premiere, Trey Parker delivered a deadpan apology. As per The Guardian report dated July 25, 2025, Trey Parker said,

“We’re terribly sorry....They said, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not gonna blur the penis’.”

These on-record comments align with how South Park Season 27 is using extra lead time to keep the political arc current across episodes.

How many episodes and expected episode dates

Reports note South Park’s week-to-week production style and a near-term gridlock only through mid-September. South Park Season 27 is set for 10 episodes under the new multi-year Paramount arrangement, which keeps TV premieres on Comedy Central with next-day streaming.

As per The Guardian report dated July 25, 2025, Trey Parker stated,

“I don’t know what next week’s episode is going to be,....Even just three days ago, we were like, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.”

This also reflects the show’s just-in-time workflow behind South Park Season 27. If the confirmed every-other-week pattern starting September 3 and 17 continues without extra gaps, the remaining five episodes would likely fall on October 1, October 15, October 29, November 12, and November 26, a late-November finish, while any added skip could push the finale into early December.

