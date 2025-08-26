Netflix House to open in Philadelphia and Dallas with immersive experiences from Stranger Things and more

Netflix viewers, brace yourself! Netflix House is soon going to make fans revisit and relive their favorite moments from their favorite shows all over again. There will be a total of two Netflix Houses, one in Philadelphia and the other in Dallas.

In Philadelphia, it will be open on November 12, 2025, at the King of Prussia Mall. In Dallas, the Netflix House will make its debut on December 11, 2025, at the Galleria Texas.

The third outlet has been confirmed for Las Vegas and is scheduled to open in 2026. The Netflix House spans more than 100,000 square feet and is ‘’first-of-its-kind with immersive story-driven experience.’’

Experience the ultimate Netflix House this season

Entry is free, but some premium immersive experiences require a paid ticket. One can experience Netflix's most popular shows in real life, like Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things, ONE PIECE, K Pop Demon Hunters, Love is Blind, Bridgerton, and more.

This one spot will take fans on a journey through each series or movie. Enjoy a touch of London romance on the Bridgerton set, then test your nerves with the thrilling ‘Red Light, Green Light’ challenge from Squid Game.

Also, experience Hawkins like never before, fight with Demogorgons through VR games and rescue your friends just before the epic finale of Stranger Things arrives, or catch screenings of the global Netflix hits. It offers to play mini-golf, shop for fan items like the “Hellfire Club” T-shirt, or click selfies with your favorite characters. The activities change from time to time, so every visit can feel different.

Both locations have different features to experience, but one thing that is sure to be common in Philadelphia’s and Dallas’s Netflix House is the NETFLIX BITES (a full-service restaurant). It serves food and cocktails inspired by popular Netflix shows and characters.

Netflix’s chief marketing officer, Marian Lee, shared details about the Netflix House to Tudum, saying,

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years - whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession. With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back.’’

She added,

‘’We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city.”

What to experience in Philadelphia’s Netflix House

At Netflix House in Philadelphia, fans can step into Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts, where a school carnival turns spooky, or ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit, racing against villains and Marines. Inside, there are VR games from Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Rebel Moon. One can also play interactive mini-golf inspired by shows like Bridgerton and WWE, or enjoy movies, fan events, and trivia nights at the TUDUM Theater.

Things to experience at Dallas’s Netflix House

Fans can step into the world of Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and search Hawkins for three missing townspeople before hidden dangers catch up to them. Try Squid Game: Survive the Trials to play tricky games, face the Front Man, and outsmart your friends for a chance to win.

How to book the tickets

The entry is free, but for special experiences, one has to buy the tickets. The cost depends on the type of experience, and more details for the exact price have not been revealed yet.

For early access, join the waitlist at netflixhouse.com to choose the tickets for the preferred activity first. Tickets will be available for the Philadelphia location on October 17 and for Dallas on November 18.

