What time will Fallout season 2 release on Prime Video? Global release timings explored

Fallout season 2 (Image via Instagram/@falloutonprime)

Fallout season 2 promises to bring a darker and more ambitious chapter following the breakout success of its debut season. The hit adaptation is returning on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Season 1 earned a 93% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 133 reviews. It received the same score from the general audience after over 5,000 ratings.

And after the first season's impressive run to become Prime Video's second-most-watched title ever, per Variety in 2024, the show is bringing more post-apocalyptic wasteland fun and adventure. Fallout season 2 comes with high hopes that it will be another standout chapter.

Fallout season 2 release timing for all regions, explored

Fans won't have to wait much longer to start watching Fallout season 2. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Episode 1 will release on December 17 at midnight Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Check below for more release timing details depending on the region:

Pacific Time: 12am

Eastern Time: 3am

Greenwich Mean Time: 8am

Central European Time: 9am

Indian Standard Time: 1:30pm

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 7pm

Where to watch all episodes of Fallout season 2

Fallout season 2 streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will need to subscribe to a Prime membership to watch the series. Prime Video access comes with a Prime membership that costs $14.99 per month. A standalone Prime Video subscription is also available for $8.99 per month.

Both subscription plans are no longer ad-free by default as of April 2025. Subscribers need to pay an additional $2.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

One new episode will be released every week on Wednesdays at the same time until the finale on February 4, 2026. This is a new weekly rollout schedule for the series after the full drop of the first season. It hopes to build anticipation as the story unfolds instead of binge-watching the entire season.

What to expect from Fallout season 2

The second season will pick up after the events of the season 1 finale when Lucy discovered the series of secrets Hank had been keeping. Her next move will be hunting with The Ghoul to find Hank. Fallout season 2 will also bring its characters to a key location from the video game franchise.

Season 2's first short synopsis reads:

"The new season will pick up in the aftermath of season one's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas."

That said, series co-showrunner Genever Robertson-Dworet said, per GamesRadar+, that the second season will not reveal which of the endings from 2010's Fallout: New Vegas is canon. That is despite it being set in New Vegas. She said that they had discussions about "avoiding making one particular ending correct [from] any of the games."

Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return as Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul, respectively. Aaron Moten as Maximus, Moisés Arias as Norm, Frances Turner as Barb, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank will also be joining them again.

Plenty of new faces in the series but familiar faces in Hollywood will be joining them for season 2 as well. Confirmed new additions include Macaulay Culkin and Justin Theroux.

Fallout season 3 has been confirmed before season 2 has even premiered.