Natalie addresses the Rolley and Daisy fight in Baddies USA

Natalie Nunn (Image via Getty)

Baddies USA episode four aired on December 14 and focused on continued cast conflicts, a surprise guest appearance, and preparations for an upcoming performance. The episode followed unresolved tension from earlier episodes while introducing new confrontations that shaped the direction of the group.

Throughout the episode, Natalie remained central to several developments, including managing disputes between cast members and introducing Daisy as a surprise guest.

Daisy’s arrival led to a physical altercation with Rolley shortly after she entered the space. The incident drew immediate reactions from the cast and later commentary from Natalie.

In addition to the fight, episode four featured ongoing disagreements involving Summer, Tiki, and other cast members. Several conversations attempted to address past issues, including accusations, loyalty concerns, and expectations for apologies. These discussions did not result in full resolution.

The episode ended with the cast attending rehearsal, where Natalie distributed chains to the remaining members. While the rehearsal marked a shift toward performance preparation, tensions continued to surface during group interactions.

Episode four highlighted how unresolved conflicts, surprise appearances, and group dynamics continue to drive the season forward.

Natalie introduces Daisy and responds to the fight in Baddies USA

During episode four, Natalie announced the arrival of Daisy as a surprise guest. As Daisy entered, Natalie explained that the appearance was planned and approved. Shortly after Daisy arrived, a physical confrontation occurred between Daisy and Rolley.

Security intervened as other cast members reacted to the altercation. The fight ended quickly, and Daisy was later escorted out. Natalie later addressed the situation in her commentary, stating that the event unfolded after she invited Daisy to join the cast temporarily.

At one point during the introduction, Natalie said, “I asked Rolley if she could pull up, and she’s here.” The statement framed Daisy’s arrival as coordinated rather than spontaneous. Following the confrontation, Natalie commented on the outcome of the fight, which led to mixed reactions from cast members.

Several cast members discussed whether others had stepped in during the altercation. Summer was heard saying, “Anna jumped in,” during the aftermath, while others responded with disagreement. The scene highlighted differing accounts of what took place.

Natalie did not announce further plans for Daisy following the incident. The focus shifted shortly after to moving the group forward and continuing the scheduled activities.

Ongoing conflicts and rehearsal developments in Baddies USA

Beyond the fight, episode four continued to document unresolved issues among the cast. Tiki participated in a sit-down conversation where she explained what she wanted in order to move forward. She stated, “I just need an apology,” referencing past accusations that she denied.

Summer remained involved in multiple verbal disputes throughout the episode. During a kitchen exchange, she was heard saying, “I don’t need ice,” after being advised to address an injury from an earlier altercation. These moments led to concern from some cast members and frustration from others.

Later in the episode, the group traveled to a rehearsal space in preparation for an upcoming performance. Natalie announced that chains would be distributed to cast members. As the chains were handed out, emotions varied, with some cast members expressing gratitude and others remaining quiet.

During the rehearsal segment, Summer was heard making comments toward Persuasion, leading to another brief confrontation. Persuasion responded directly, and security remained nearby.

The episode concluded with the cast still divided, as rehearsals continued alongside unresolved personal conflicts. Episode four set the stage for further developments in upcoming episodes.

