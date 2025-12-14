"I'm right here" - Baddies USA star Chrisean Rock opens up during an emotional conversation with sister Tesehki

Baddies star Chrisean Rock attends Normal Culture presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Chrisean Rock addressed the question of whether she was willing to communicate with her sister during a filmed exchange by stating her presence and readiness to speak.

In Baddies USA: Chapter 1 Episode 4, she directly responded to the situation by saying,

“What is the problem now? Nothing. I’m right here. I’m right here. I’m right here.”

The episode featured a conversation attempt involving Chrisean, her sister Tesehki and cast members who were present during the interaction.

The exchange centered on accountability, statements made outside the room and the request for an apology.

The footage shows interruptions, explanations and direct responses as the discussion unfolded on camera, as shown in the episode aired by Baddies USA.

Chrisean Rock attempts an emotional conversation with sister Tesehki on Baddies USA

Confrontation and statements raised by Tesehki

The discussion began with Tesehki addressing what she identified as unresolved issues.

She explained that if someone became upset, the situation should involve stopping the “lying,” emphasizing that dishonesty was at the core of the conflict.

She further clarified that her main concern was receiving acknowledgment for the pain caused, stating that she wanted an apology for the harm done, highlighting the need for accountability in their interaction.

During the exchange, Tesehki referenced comments she believed were made publicly and explained that her concern involved how those statements affected her name and family position.

In a confessional segment, Tesehki explained her position further, stating,

“This s**t is really f**ked up and it was hurting because like I’m so frustrated and so drained and tired of people keep trying to drag my name.”

She also questioned the direction of the situation by asking what they were "doing" in that moment.

Mediation efforts and responses from others

Tommie Lee intervened by attempting to facilitate communication between the sisters. She asked to speak directly with Chrisean, emphasizing the need to "talk" to her immediately.

In her confessional, Tommie explained why she involved herself, stating,

“Like you like the second parent. Because you the oldest. You had the babysit them. You had to teach them when your mom wasn't there. And so I felt really bad in that moment.”

She also shared that the exchange affected her, explaining that the situation made her "cry" and that she was emotional. Other cast members commented on the situation through confessionals.

Scotty stated that everyone should leave the sisters alone and give them space to "talk by themselves," noting that people were getting involved in matters they did not need to.

Biggie also addressed the group dynamic, noting that the sisters were "at odds" and that the big three were falling apart.

Chrisean Rock’s responses and continued exchange

When approached by Tommie, Chrisean addressed her position directly, explaining that she was waiting for the opportunity to speak and that nobody wanted to give her that "opportunity." In her confessional, she added,

“My sister. Not even trying to let me talk... I let you say everything. I let you get in my face. Keep disrespecting me because I'm little sizz, bro. It's weird.”

As the conversation continued, Tesehki asked directly about fear and accountability, telling Chrisean to say sorry and asking what she was scared of.

Chrisean responded by reaffirming her intent to talk and stated that she was not "scared" and was trying to speak.

The exchange included references to prior interactions, with Chrisean noting that they were just "cool" the day before, and later pointing out that Tesehki came out of the room trying to start a fight.

