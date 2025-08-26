General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 26, 2025): Lucy teams up with Sidwell, Jack issues a warning, and Ava goes rogue

Clockwise from left, Ava, Sidwell, Lucy and Jack Brennan on General Hospital

Unanticipated twists land townspeople on General Hospital in uncomfortable situations while also at odds with each other. With Cody’s truthful revelation driving Ava to hit out at Ric, many people are at risk of facing legal issues. Meanwhile, Sidwell may continue to play the good businessman, at least for Lucy. However, the situation at Dalmatia is slipping out of Brennan’s control.

The YouTube channel that goes by the title, General Hospital Preview, released a teaser of the episode for August 26, 2025. The video shows Sidwell assuring Lucy of collaborative action, as he says:

“You and I are going to come up with a solution.”

Since Lucy likes Sidwell and does not suspect him of any shady action, she may have unburdened her problems in front of the former mobster. Meanwhile, Jack Brennan is shown dishing out a cold warning, stating:

“If I ever have to tell you again, it will be the last thing you hear.”

Going by his words, his audience may be his WSB colleague, Colette. The WSB chief has yet to know about Colette’s double-crossing on General Hospital’s storyline. Elsewhere, Ava seems to have lost control of her good sense when she threatens:

“If I go down, she goes down.”

As Kristina looks horrified, Ava may be hinting at Alexis’s embezzlement of the Cassadine funds to pay up extortion money. Other arcs coming up on the long-running ABC daily soap include Molly’s discussion with Michael, Dante’s question for Cody, and Anna’s crisp orders.

General Hospital: Significant events lining up on August 26, 2025

The above-mentioned YouTube teaser commences with a scene showing Lucy and Sidwell in conversation. Lucy likely shares Maxie’s predicament and all the work she left behind at Deception. Sidwell is seen smooth-talking Lucy into assurance about finding a solution together. As a helpful friend, Lucy may trust him with Deception’s management intel. With that, he may worm his way inside the company.

The General Hospital teaser moves on to show Jack Brennan cautioning someone. It may be Colette facing him as the chief instructs her on taking some action. Brennan may be worried about Josslyn’s danger in Dalmatia. However, he is likely unaware of the extent of her peril.

In town, Cody seems to have unburdened himself before Dante. He may have explained his assignment from Kristina and how Molly walked out on him and Ava. A confused Dante is seen asking about Molly’s connection to all this mess. Cody may inform Dante about harboring romantic feelings for the Lansing girl. Meanwhile, Molly may share some issues with Michael. Since she expresses someone making a big mistake, she is likely referring to Alexis threatening Drew in public. Alternatively, she may be discussing Kristina employing Cody to break up Ava and Ric.

The General Hospital promo moves on to the next scene where Ava warns to take down others if she goes to prison. Since Kristina is her audience, Ava is likely referring to Alexis. With Ric attacked and down, Kristina may intend to report Ava’s crime. As such, the latter will likely threaten to spill all, including Alexis’s fraud, to the police. Kristina will realize that with Ava in prison, she herself is looking at prison time.

The last frame of the General Hospital teaser finds a livid Anna barking orders. She tells someone to abort the op. She may be talking to Brennan, asking him to call off his mission and get Josslyn home. Whether she has received intel from Jason or Brennan remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Anna and Brennan’s frantic orders while Kristina finds herself in a loop of crime again.