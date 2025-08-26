“They’re perfect for each other” — General Hospital fans declare Molly and Cody the real deal amid growing romance

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Cody has confessed his true feelings to Molly, after Molly walked in on him with Ava. This shocked her, but he eventually told her that he was doing it for the money.

However, he truly only has feelings for Molly. Ava was startled by this information and walked away and straight to Kristina’s place to confront her about her little plan.

Fans of General Hospital are happy about this revelation, though it came out in a complicated way, which has put Kristina on the spot. After the revelation, fans started a discussion on Facebook, where Desi L. Walter made a post that read,

“I think Cody is head over heels for Molly as much as she is him.”

Several fans started commenting on the post, where a fan named Leslie Davis wrote, agreeing with the post:

“Totally agree, they're perfect for each other 😍”

Many fans agreed and commented that they indeed make a nice couple. They wrote:



On the other hand, a few fans commented how much they liked it when Cody confessed it all in front of Ava. They wrote:

Here’s everything to know about how Cody confessed his feelings to Molly on General Hospital

As seen in the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, after Kristina tried to kill Ava, and her plan went horribly wrong, she landed in a big mess, and also dragged her mother into it. Ava and Ric then formed a front and started extorting money out of Kristina’s mother, Alexis. Kristina then tried breaking their union by paying Cody to keep Ava “occupied.”

Although the plan unfolded smoothly, Cody never truly had any feelings for Ava; his heart was set on Kristina’s sister, Molly. He had tried on several occasions to get closer to her, but Molly always kept him at arm’s length.

Deep down, Cody often questioned his decision to stay with Ava merely for the money. When he confided in Tracy Quartermaine, she reminded him that he was better than that.

Still torn, Cody finally decided to walk away until Kristina tempted him with even more money. Swayed once again, he chose to continue the scheme and kept Ava distracted.

In the recent General Hospital episode, which aired on August 25, 2025, Cody was with Ava at his place, making the best out of their quiet time. However, their romance was interrupted when Molly walked in on them.

Molly was left shaken upon seeing this, and so were Ava and Cody. Though Ava was angry at Molly for interrupting them, Cody was upset as he only liked Molly.

Molly instantly started walking away, but Cody stopped her and instantly told everything to Molly. He revealed that he was getting paid by Kristina for the same, and upon hearing this, Ava was also left in shock.

Ava stormed off from Cody’s place and went to Kristina’s place to confront her for the same. There, Ava landed in a mess when her anger got the best of her, and her argument with Ric escalated, and she hit Ric on the head.

Catch the latest episode of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

