General Hospital spoilers: Ava warns Lucy, Brennan faces conflict, and Michael teams up with Molly

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 26, 2025, preview a tense episode filled with threats, secrets, and unexpected alliances. Ava Jerome continues to deal with the fallout of her violent clash with Ric Lansing. After Kristina Corinthos-Davis witnesses the incident, Ava makes it clear that if she goes down, Kristina will go down with her.

Meanwhile, Lucy Coe turns to Jenz Sidwell for support as she struggles with guilt and concern over Maxie Jones’ condition. Elsewhere, Jack Brennan finds himself torn as Anna Devane pushes to abort a dangerous mission, while he issues a chilling warning to Agent Colette Moreaux. Finally, Cody Bell confides in Dante Falconeri, while Molly Lansing-Davis updates Michael Corinthos about her family’s latest missteps.

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Ava’s threat after Ric’s collapse

After striking Ric Lansing over the head during a heated argument, Ava Jerome is left dealing with the consequences. Kristina Corinthos-Davis happens to witness the dramatic moment and is distressed by the development. Ava takes no time to make her stand clear, threatening that if she is made to pay, then Kristina will also be held accountable.

This warning positions Kristina's future closely with Ava's, leaving both of them with open questions about how far each will go to keep the truth under wraps. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis is expected to be pulled into the fallout, further complicating the Davis family’s mounting troubles.

Lucy turns to Sidwell

Lucy Coe seeks out Jenz Sidwell for support, confiding in him about the troubling situation surrounding Maxie Jones’ condition. Lucy is distressed since Maxie was poisoned after using a Deception product, and questions continue to linger about what really happened.

Sidwell reassures Lucy that they will come up with a solution, though it is unclear exactly what that means. With Lucy desperate for answers and reassurance, Sidwell’s involvement raises concerns about how much he knows and whether his role could become even more significant in the unfolding crisis.

Brennan’s conflict and warning

Jack Brennan faces increasing conflict as he deals with mounting pressure on multiple fronts. On one side, he issues a stern warning to Agent Colette Moreaux, making it clear that her disregard for his authority will not be tolerated. On the other hand, Anna Devane pushes Brennan to consider aborting a dangerous WSB mission to protect Josslyn Jacks.

Brennan is torn between maintaining control and following orders, and the situation becomes more volatile as the mission grows increasingly dangerous. His next move will be critical, as both his authority and judgment face direct challenges.

Cody opens up to Dante

Cody Bell confides in Dante Falconeri, finally opening up about the complicated web of secrets he has been caught in. Dante presses him for answers, particularly questioning what Molly Lansing-Davis has to do with the situation.

Cody is forced to explain more than he intended, especially after recent revelations about Kristina paying him to get close to Ava. With Cody’s personal relationships already strained, his confession to Dante could expose even more secrets. At the same time, Dante’s discovery places him in the middle of another tense Corinthos-Davis family crisis.

Molly brings Michael updates

Molly Lansing-Davis meets with Michael Corinthos to share her concerns. Michael previously encouraged her to spend more time with Cody, but Molly’s perspective has shifted after recent events. During their conversation, she warns Michael that a big mistake has been made, pointing to her family’s escalating issues.

With Alexis Davis publicly threatening Drew Cain over a restraining order, Molly worries that her mother’s actions have worsened an already fragile situation.

