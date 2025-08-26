What happened to Ric Lansing on General Hospital? Everything to know about the fatal attack on the character

Ric Lansing (Image via Instagram/ @generalhospitalabc)

In the August 25, 2025, episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Ava Jerome’s fury toward Ric Lansing finally boiled over. Consumed by rage, she struck him on the head with a decorative showpiece, leaving his fate uncertain and raising the question of whether he will survive it. Ric, a notorious lawyer infamous for his devious nature and questionable tactics, now finds himself facing the consequences of a lifetime of ruthless choices. As he lies unconscious, the shocking turn of events leaves Port Charles reeling, unsure of what Ava’s impulsive act will set into motion next.

Here’s everything to know about Ric Lansing and his current fatal attack on General Hospital

Ric Lansing is a fictional character on General Hospital. The character was introduced in 2002 by actor Rick Hearst. A brilliant Harvard-educated attorney with a flair for manipulation, Ric initially tries to dismantle Sonny’s life, even kidnapping Sonny’s pregnant wife, Carly, in a deranged attempt to steal her child for his estranged wife, Elizabeth Webber. Though Elizabeth miscarries, the resulting wreck leaves their marriage in tatters.

Further, on General Hospital, Ric’s life becomes a whirlwind of alliances and scheming: he marries Alexis Davis and becomes the father of Molly Lansing-Davis, bonding with Alexis’s daughter Kristina. But his infidelity, most notably an affair with Sam McCall, ends that marriage too.

Anyhow, his recent storyline also involved a scheme that had left everyone shaken. As is known, Kristen tried to kill Ava Jerome by loosening the brakes of her car. However, instead of Ava, Ric sat in that car, this he ended up in an accident. Further, when Ric got to know about Kristen’s tactic, he teamed up with Ava and blackmailed Alexis to steal from the Cassadine fund.

However, Kristen had grown tired of all the blackmail and Ric’s constant schemes to extort money from Alexis, so she devised a plan to create tension between them. She paid Cody Bell to keep Ava distracted and charmed.

The plan worked smoothly until Molly unexpectedly walked in on Ava and Cody together. Taken aback, Cody, who genuinely liked Molly, confessed that he was being paid to do all this, leaving Ava stunned.

Later, Ava went to Kristina’s place, where Ric was already present. Ric was deliberately provoking Kristina, bringing up her troubled past and accusing her of putting people’s lives in danger. He even went so far as to say that the only place Kristina truly belonged was in jail.

At that moment, Ava walked in, confronted Kristina, and told Ric that she was driving a wedge between them. Ric, however, calmly admitted that there would be no more blackmail, as there were no funds left to steal. He went on to reveal that the money they had previously extorted had been “safely invested” by him. He explained that he had purchased treasury bonds and would soon be receiving the payout directly into his bank account, leaving Ava high and dry.

Ric’s betrayal cut deep, especially since Ava had once struck a secret deal with Alexis behind his back. Now, Ric was determined to get revenge. When Ava realized what he had done, her fury boiled over. She screamed that the money belonged to her and that he had cheated her. Ric coldly reminded her that she had betrayed him first, advising her to spend whatever money she had left more wisely.

But Ava’s rage got the best of her. As Ric turned to leave, she grabbed a decorative showpiece and struck him on the head, sending him crashing to the ground, leaving both Ava and Kristina in utter shock.

