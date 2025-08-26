General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 27 to September 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, Jason, Britt, Drew and Willow on General Hospital

Peril threatens to target townspeople on General Hospital’s upcoming storyline as the WSB and the PCPD find themselves at the cusp of a large conspiracy. This also promises the return of presumed-dead Britt Westbourne to her family and friends. On the other hand, Congressman Drew seems to garner a new enemy every day with more than half of the town against him. However, he manipulates Willow to side with him.

The past few episodes of General Hospital hinted at the extent of machination involved in Josslyn’s mission which also connects to Dalton in town and Britt in Dalmatia. As Jason landed in Dalmatia, he tried to talk Britt away from the place, but the latter refused.

Meanwhile, Josslyn and Vaughn’s identities were breached, thanks to Colette’s double-crossing. Although Joss saved Vaughn from an assassin, she was taken hostage by Pascal. Elsewhere, Maxie has landed in a coma. Her family and friends came together in distress as Lucas had her moved to a better facility out of town. Maxie’s grief set Lulu on the right path as she made up with Obrecht and Brook Lynn.

On the other hand, the long-running ABC soap found Drew presenting all Scout’s family members with restraining orders while landing Stella and Martin in an insurance fraud case.

General Hospital: Drew readies for more combat

The recent past saw Drew serving Scout’s family with restraining orders. This forced Alexis to threaten him in public. Meanwhile, he framed Stella for insurance fraud, pushing Martin on his enemy side. However, he managed to manipulate Willow into believing his intention to get her to her children.

As such, with Willow on his side, the Congressman will likely make fresh plans to attack Michael. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Willow will likely make an offer. While it may be early to predict, Willow may consider getting back with the Congressman in the hope of seeing her children.

However, danger awaits Drew as he is slated for a physical attack soon. Whether it is one of his enemies he cornered in the past or his very own Scout who attacks him remains to be seen. Alternatively, Willow may realize how Drew’s presence spoiled her life and may try to do him away.

General Hospital: Britt has a change of plan, as does Jason

Friday, August 15, 2025, found Jason arriving at the Dalmatian resort, pretending to be John Moore. As he caught sight of Britt, he tried to talk to her. Initially, refusing to speak, the latter arrived at his room after she caught him talking with Greta.

While Britt explained her commitment to her research in exchange for the medication that keeps her alive, the henchman offered to help her. Moreover, he gave her a burner phone to contact him.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Britt may bring the phone to good use in upcoming episodes. She may find a way to solve her medicine-dependence to leave Dalmatia and arrive at Port Charles soon.

Meanwhile, Jason may find himself embroiled in Josslyn’s abduction situation. Whether he stumbles onto the scenario or Vaughn reaches out to him is as yet unknown. There is a possibility of Jason saving Joss from her danger and bringing her back home. Whether he realizes the truth about her remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Gio steps up to familial love

As General Hospital fans know, Gio’s birth story exploded during the Nurses Ball, leading to major fallouts. The young man was unable to forgive any of his family members, particularly his biological parents. However, he confessed to Emma about missing his rapport with Brook Lynn and others.

The upcoming episodes will find Giovanni having a chat with Marco which may give him an insight into relationships. After Marco’s advice, Gio may reconnect to Dante. As the father-son duo bond, some of the tension will likely smooth out. Whether he plans to reach out to BLQ after this remains to be seen.

Tune in to ABC to follow through Gio’s reunion and Drew’s setback in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.