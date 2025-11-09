Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Jessica Vosk as Lute in Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (via Instagram @hellaverseonprime)

Vivienne Medrano's breakout hit Hazbin Hotel stormed Prime Video in 2024 and quickly became a fan favorite for its bold animation, sharp musical numbers and unapologetic take on redemption in Hell. The creator, known as Vivziepop, built a massive following from her YouTube days with Helluva Boss and turned Hazbin into a full-blown series starring Charlie Morningstar as the optimistic princess of Hell who believes sinners can change.

Season 2 kicked off on October 29 with eight episodes. New episodes drop in pairs every Wednesday at 12 AM PT and 3 AM ET for US viewers. This rapid fire release keeps the momentum going with no week-long waits after the premiere.

The voice cast shines brighter than ever. Erika Henningsen leads as Charlie Morningstar with Stephanie Beatriz as her loyal girlfriend Vaggie. Amir Talai brings creepy charm to Alastor and Tom Trench. Blake Roman voices the spider-like Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz.

Keith David growls as Husk. Kimiko Glenn squeaks as Niffty and Susan. It has Broadway stars like Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar, Christian Borle as Vox, Joel Perez as Valentino. Lilli Cooper as Velvette amps up the villainy.

Hazbin Hotel season 2: Full episode guide

Episode No. Title Release Date Episode 1 “New Pentious” October 29, 2025 Episode 2 “Storyteller” October 29, 2025 Episode 3 “Hazbin Hotel: Behind Closed Doors” November 5, 2025 Episode 4 “It’s A Deal” November 5, 2025 Episode 5 “Silenced” November 12, 2025 Episode 6 “Scream Rain” November 12, 2025 Episode 7 “Weapon of Mass Distraction” November 19, 2025 Episode 8 “Curtain Call” November 19, 2025

Hazbin Hotel season 2: Plot explored

Season 2 picks up right after Sir Pentious reaches Heaven. Charlie turns his success into a PR blitz but Vox crashes the party and twists every interview into chaos. Alastor makes a dangerous deal that rewires Hell’s power grid. Vaggie digs up files that shatter her past.

By episode 5, the city goes dark. Vox tries to erase Charlie’s voice for good while Rosie spills Alastor’s oldest secret. Cherri Bomb and Baxter hunt heavenly tech. Angel Dust faces Valentino in a storm-soaked showdown.

The finale unleashes a weapon that could delete redemption forever. Charlie leads one last stand. Debts are paid and goodbyes hurt. Two massive cliffhangers guarantee season 3. Trailers tease burning hotels, shadow monsters and Lucifer on a flaming guitar. Songs are already viral.

Watch all episodes of Hazbin Hotel season 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

