Dancing With the Stars alum Jen Affleck shares an update about her current equation with Whitney Leavitt

Dancing With the Stars alum Jen Affleck has recently shared an update about her alleged feud with co-star Whitney Leavitt. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 3 premieres on November 13, and the newly released trailer already shows a rift between Jen and Whitney. Not to forget, Whitney made her big announcement on the teaser about creating her own MomTok.

Both star on the hit show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Later, both of them participated in the newest season of Dancing With the Stars. In an interview with E! News, the DWTS alum said that there is no relationship with Whitney Leavitt. Jen Affleck further said,

"Unfortunately, some things happened, so we’ve just taken a step back.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Jen Affleck opens up about her fallout with Whitney Leavitt

The 26-year-old television star recently admitted that they have both tried to keep their differences out of the ballroom. She further said,

“Because being on Dancing With the Stars was a dream of both of ours, we—at least for me—just wanted to make that experience only positive and leave the drama for our other show."

Jen continued saying that there were moments where it was hard for it not to bleed into Dancing With the Stars, while concluding,

“But I’m happy for her, and it’s a dream for her to be there, too. And honestly, even though we’re not on good terms, I do hope she makes it far. That’s all I have to say.”

The night when Jen and her partner Jan Ravnik were eliminated from DWTS, Jen might have teased at some possible tension between her and Whitney, as she said on Instagram Live,

““I would be voting for a former MomTok person, but we won’t get into it because you'll have to wait for season 3."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Whitney Leavitt reflects on her alleged rift with Jen Affleck

Whitney Leavitt has not opened up much about the reported rift as she is trying not to be distracted from her and dancing partner Mark Ballas taking home the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, as Whitney said that she is trying not to focus on that.

"Just trying to focus on all the people that are supporting us, because I'm so grateful for them. It motivates us, it keeps us going, so thank you. “I think, generally, a lot of people have had questions from the last season, and you're going to get some answers."

Leavitt had earlier told PEOPLE about her Mormon Wives fellow costar's run on the dancing show, saying:

“It s***s because all of us work so hard to be here," she says. "She worked so hard. I loved her dance tonight."

Stay tuned for more updates.