“I want to be skinny”: Savannah Chrisley gets candid about weight loss

Savannah Chrisley (Image via Getty)

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star Savannah Chrisley has recently shared that she has begun using a GLP-1 medication to lose weight. The television personality has further revealed that the medication has helped her lose 25 pounds. Chrisley was able to master this transformation after previously trying another weight loss drug.

During an exclusive new episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley revealed that she is planning to begin using a GLP-1 medication in order to shed approximately 25 pounds from her frame. Chrisley admitted that she is not concerned much about public opinion, while stating:

“I want to be skinny. I want people to be like, ‘Is she okay?’”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star Savannah Chrisley gets candid about weight loss

During the recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley acknowledged that her weight has always fluctuated while revealing that currently, she is 160 lbs and would like her weight to be around 135.

However, the television personality admitted that her love for food has been the hard part of her weight loss journey, as she loves food. The 28-year-old revealed that she was taking this one particular weight loss drug earlier, but that led to loss of appetite, and that is why she stopped taking it.

“So when I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, ‘I really love food.”

The reality TV star has been honest about going under the knife for liposuction and admitted how the procedure made "her look like a different human being," Savannah Chrisley said:

"I was going through all kinds of s--- with my endometriosis, I had taken this medication and I gained 40 pounds in like three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this like campaign shoot and I hated how I looked. Speaking from personal experience, when I got my lipo done, I felt like, when you can look in the mirror and see a difference, it made me want to live healthier."

Savannah Chrisley reveals all about her new “favourite prescription”

Savannah further revealed on her podcast session that she did a few series of blood tests, and is now ready to try a new prescription.

“I love tirzepatide,” she explained. “It doesn’t give me all the side effects that some of these other ones give people. So then I can compare my bloodwork before taking it and after taking it and see where my biological age is, how my A1C is, all those things.”

Savannah also noted that she’s not paying attention to public perceptions when it comes to her appearance.

“People can say what they want,” she declared. “I just believe as long as you feel good in your body, that's all that matters. I don't want to lose my a*s, but I want to be pretty thin because now when I put on some of my jeans, I don't like it when I put on a pair of jeans that don't fit. So I've got to lose some pounds"

Stay tuned for more updates.