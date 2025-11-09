"I didn’t have a true No. 1": Nate Moore reflects on his elimination in Survivor 49

Nate Moore at The World Premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" (Image Via Getty)

Nate Moore was undoubtedly one of the most accomplished candidates who participated in the latest edition of Survivor 49.

He is the renowned producer behind some of the most iconic superhero movies in history.

But his journey as a castaway was way different from what he had done before.

Moore’s first hurdle in the show came in the form of the generation gap he had with his Uli tribemates.

After surviving several tribal swaps, he was cornered when former Uli members Sage and Jawan joined forces with Hina.

In order to weaken the former Uli, the new team blindsided Nate and he was eliminated from the game.

While talking about his elimination with Men’s Journal, Nate reflects and states:



“ My downfall was that I didn’t have a true No. 1 in the game, and it’s clear there were a lot of pairs out there protecting each other.”







Nate Moore talks about the eliminations, his strengths, and more on Survivor 49







Nate Moore got candid about his reaction when he saw his elimination on television.

He was surprised to find that Sophie was so determined to get him out of the competition.

Moore further went on and called her a “great competitor.”

He stated:



“ I was surprised how set Sophie Segreti was on getting me out! She’s a great competitor and we competed well together in the challenges where we were on the same side. But I didn’t realize how deeply her killer instinct had zeroed in on me.”



When asked about his biggest strengths in the game, he pointed out that he was “patient” and “didn’t overplay" his hand outwardly.

Nate also observed that he was too late to change his fate on the reality show.

He stated:



“ You have to remember, there were three people who had never been to tribal, so Sophie, Kristina [Mills] and MC [Chukwujekwu] weren’t going to change under that pressure! And Steven [Ramm] already knew I was gunning for him. So changes at that late stage weren’t going to take in a real way because they were all in lock step.”



When asked who was truly his No.1 ally, he answered that he didn’t have one.

But he did share about his game plan had he survived the elimination.

Moore admitted that he wanted to work with Savannah, Rizo and Sophi along with MC, Sage, and Jawan too.

He believed that it would have given him other options if he ever felt during the game to counter with Savannah, Rizo, and Sophi.

From being a Hollywood elite, he never disclosed his profession to his fellow castaways.

During an interview with Parade, he spoke about his decision and revealed that he did toy with the idea of letting the cast members know about him.

He stated:



“ Because my fear was, if I say it, no one’s ever gonna give me a million dollars. But I gotta get to the end. And I did have to not talk a lot about my life, because I wasn’t talking about the thing that I do a lot. And so I do wonder if I would have led differently, if I had gotten farther.”



Having spent most of his career behind the camera, stepping in front was a whole new experience for Nate.

He addressed it in his interview with Parade, saying that he did not want to be an actor and wanted to get the cameras off his face.

But he did mention that psychologically, it makes him feel safe and assured that somebody is always watching him.

Stay tuned for more such updates.