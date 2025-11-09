Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode 3 ending explained: How James helped rebuild Ruby’s gala after the fire

Image via Instagram @primevideo

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode 3, titled “Emotional Rollercoaster,” sees James and Ruby’s relationship progress in a positive light. The duo’s bond in episode 3 shows how they stand by each other when things start to fall apart. Ruby was busy preparing for Alice Campbell's fundraising gala. Meanwhile, James struggles emotionally but is now ready to take a step forward and make a change.

The episode opens with a flashback. We see how harsh James' father is, and due to his parenting, James is now what his dad has asked him to be: “Beaufort never shows weakness.” The little guy was asked to be emotionally strong, which is why we see him struggling in the present. During his therapy session, he opens up about his feelings and even mentions how Ruby was the one who had once asked him that weakness can become strength. He is thinking about her and believes that it's all his fault that he has lost her now.

Towards the end of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode 3, James makes his move for redemption. He not only skips his lacrosse practice to help Ruby and her team rebuild the event but also gives a heartfelt speech at the gala.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode 3 ending explained: The fire ruins the gala

The event that the elite school, Maxton Hall, has arranged is ruined when the teacher unknowingly forgets to switch off the lights. The extravagant gala is all burnt, but Ruby doesn’t lose hope. Despite the pressure created by May (Alice Campbell’s assistant), she decided to rebuild the entire event from the ruins. Inspired by the event’s name, Fragile Hearts, she makes her team remind them that even delicate things can be mended with care, love, and determination.

James, on the other hand, has made his commitments to Cyril to be consistent at the practice, and is now willing to leave behind the emotional baggage and focus on what’s now. Despite his sports scholarship being at stake, he skips practice to help Ruby rebuild the gala’s decor, which surely makes his friend a bit mad.

In a short amount of time, everything had to be rebuilt from the burnt decor, which required a lot of help. Ruby sought assistance from the lacrosse team, and James couldn’t say no. He devoted himself to making Ruby’s event a success, and by the end, Maxton Hall pulled it off. The gala has regained its charm all over again.

But the trouble doesn’t stop there. The guest speaker, Ruby, had invited Scott, backed out at the very last minute, leaving her anxious and the event in chaos once again. Seeing her distress, James takes charge. He walks up to the podium and delivers an impromptu, heartfelt speech. His words not only save the moment but also touch everyone in the audience, turning what could’ve been a disaster into one of the gala’s most memorable highlights.

James says:

“Some of you are undoubtedly surprised to see me up here. But I really believe in the Campbell program. I myself have experienced how important it is to know that there are people who can help you when life gets difficult. Asking for help is not easy, not even for someone like me, even though I have financial means of which other people can only dream of. I know how privileged I am.”

He added:

“As most of you probably know, my mother died recently.’’

He then began to speak about how he was raised to be so strong that even the death of a loved one shouldn’t hurt him. But in trying to live up to that, he ended up hurting the people who cared about him and pushing them away. He admitted that he had hurt the person he cares about the most, subtly hinting at Ruby, and expressed deep regret for his actions.

Lydia is hesitant to reveal her pregnancy to Graham in Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode 3

Ruby and James continue to help each other grow emotionally, without being “officially together.” A new trouble arises with James’ sister, Lydia. Mortimer, who has always favoured Lydia over James, is now deeply worried about how their father will react to her situation. James, however, handles it with surprising maturity. He is determined to support his sister no matter what.

Lydia, meanwhile, decides to discuss her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Graham. But before she can, Graham receives a promotion. He’s now the vice headmaster. This makes Lydia overthink the situation. Fearing that if she reveals her secret, it could harm his career or even lead to his demotion.

The episode concludes with James’s emotional speech, which leaves his father furious. By openly admitting that he needed “professional help” to cope with his emotions, James has, in his father’s eyes, made himself look weak. Enraged, his father takes him away before Ruby even gets the chance to speak to him. What new barriers James’ decision to go against his father’s teachings will create for the couple remains to be seen in the upcoming episode of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2.