Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in Maxton Hall—The World Between Us Season 2 (via Instagram @primevideoca)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is a German teen drama on Prime Video. It follows scholarship student Ruby Bell and rich heir James Beaufort at an elite British boarding school. Season 1 became a global hit in 2024 with over 50 million views in three weeks.

The show is created by Ceylan Yildirim and is based on the Save Me book trilogy by Mona Kasten. It is directed by Martin Schreier and

Tarek Roehlinger.

Harriet Herbig-Matten plays Ruby Bell. Damian Hardung plays James Beaufort. Key cast includes Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort. Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega.

Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang, and Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington.

There are six episodes in Season 2. It is released on November 7, 2025, with the first three episodes all released at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. Subsequent episodes will release each Friday at the same time till November 28.

After season 1 ended with Ruby and James together at Oxford season 2 starts with heartbreak. James pushes Ruby away after his family suffers another tragedy. Ruby tries to move on and focus on her future. James returns to Maxton Hall months later and wants her back. Their relationship faces new tests with secrets, family pressure, and trust issues.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 episode guide

Episode no. Title Release Date Episode 1 “Devastated” November 7, 2025 Episode 2 “Wish to the Universe” November 7, 2025 Episode 3 “Emotional Rollercoaster” November 7, 2025 Episode 4 “Secrets” November 14, 2025 Episode 5 “Deceptive Lightness” November 21, 2025 Episode 6 “Reaching for the Stars” November 28, 2025

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 plot explored

Season 2 opens right after the Oxford trip. Ruby and James are happy until James gets life-changing news about his family. He shuts down and ends things with Ruby without explanation. She returns to Maxton Hall hurt and decides to keep her distance from the rich crowd.

Ruby throws herself into school and plans for university. She is chosen to organise the prestigious Campbell Gala. James disappears for months. When he comes back, he looks different and acts calmer. He tries to fix what he broke.

The new season shows James dealing with grief and anger. Ruby learns to stand up for herself. Old secrets from the Beaufort family come out. Friends get caught in the middle. Lydia struggles with her own choices. Cyril and Alistair face new drama.

The story focuses on second chances and growing up. Ruby refuses to change who she is. James works to become someone Ruby can trust. The final episodes build to a winter ball that will decide everything.

Prime Video has already greenlit season 3.

Watch Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes every Friday until November 28. Start with season 1 if you missed it.

