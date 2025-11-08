How many episodes are there in Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2? Episode count and more

A scene from Maxton Hall: The World Between Us Season 2 (Image via X/@PrimeVideo)

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2, the latest installment of the Amazon Prime Video series created by Ceylan Yildirim, premieres on Friday, November 7, 2025. The series is based on the literary works of Mona Kasten, specifically her best-selling young-adult novels Save Me and Save You.

The new season is slated to have six episodes and picks up after the emotional finale of the first installment, following scholarship student Ruby Bell and legacy kid James Beaufort. The official synopsis of Season 2 reads:

“The greatest high leads to a deep fall… Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James. And she’s never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back – when no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist and spoiled world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James. Especially because he’s trying everything to win her back.”

Filming for Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 primarily took place in Germany and the United Kingdom during the summer of 2024. Key German locations included Berlin and Lower Saxony, while the UK scenes were shot in London and Oxfordshire.

Complete release schedule of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2

Similar to the debut season, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 will have 6 episodes in total. But the latter will deviate from the former in the release schedule, as not all episodes will become available simultaneously on the streaming platform. Instead, the latest season will follow a staggered release format.

The first three episodes will premiere together on November 7, 2025, and subsequent episodes will roll out weekly every Friday. This schedule will continue until the season finale airs on November 28, 2025. The detailed release schedule is presented in the following table.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date 1 Devastated November 7, 2025 2 Wish to the Universe November 7, 2025 3 Emotional Rollercoaster November 7, 2025 4 Secrets November 14, 2025 5 Deceptive Lightness November 21, 2025 6 Reaching for the Stars November 28, 2025

Meet the cast member of Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2

The wait is almost over. Season 2 of Maxton Hall arrives on November 7. pic.twitter.com/LAFMtOSnSk — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 3, 2025

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2 brings back its talented cast, led by Damian Hardung as James Beaufort, the privileged and conflicted heir grappling with grief, family expectations, and ambition. Harriet Herbig-Matten returns as Ruby Bell, the determined scholarship student who continues to navigate love, trust, and class divides within the elite world of Maxton Hall.

Sonja Weißer reprises her role as Lydia Beaufort, James’s sister, whose personal struggles and family dynamics add emotional depth to the story. Ben Felipe stars as Cyril Vega, a charismatic legacy student and James’s close friend, who often finds himself entangled in the school’s social rivalries and moral dilemmas.

Fedja van Huêt plays Mortimer Beaufort, the powerful patriarch whose decisions and behavior heavily influence his children’s lives and relationships. Together, this ensemble drives the second season’s exploration of privilege, resilience, and emotional growth within Maxton Hall’s high-stakes environment.

Where to watch Maxton Hall: The World Between Us season 2









Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is available for digital streaming for viewers exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. An Amazon Prime membership includes access to the show alongside other Amazon services, and is priced at $14.99/month or $139/year. For those who prefer just the streaming service, Prime Video is also available as a standalone plan starting at $8.99/month.

Follow for more news and updates on films and TV shows.

