"It's too hard": Mayci Neely on splitting her votes between Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt on Dancing with the Stars

Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image Via Getty)

The Secret Life of Mormon Wives cast members Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck are making an appearance on Dancing With the Stars season 34.

The reality stars are competing against each other as they vie for the winning trophy. Amidst this, fellow MomTok star Mayci Neely has spoken about voting for which member.

Neely revealed that she is dividing the votes equally between Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

As reported by Parade on October 18, 2025, Neely admitted that it is very hard to decide and she wants both of them to win. She even called herself a fence-rider. She stated on the Whine Down podcast:



“You guys know me, I vote for both. I go evenly. Call me a fence-rider or whatever. But it’s too hard-I want them both to succeed and win.”



Both Affleck and Leavitt are garnering praises for their dance moves on Dancing With the Stars season 34. Both reality show stars have impressed the judges with Whitney leading the scoreboard with partner Mark Ballas.





Mayci Neely admits to becoming “full-fledged fan” of Dancing With the Stars







In an interview with TODAY, Neely revealed that she has lately been asked a lot about who she is cheering for on Dancing With the Stars.

She further shared that she has seen the show since she was in high school. Neely also revealed how her mother loved the show and tuned into it every week.

She even admitted that she used to watch Dancing With the Stars’s highlights on TikTok but since her friends have joined the cast this season she has become a “full-fledged” fan. She stated as reported by TODAY on October 8, 2025:



“But now, since the girls are on it, I‘m definitely watching. I’m a full-fledged fan now and I got to go to opening night, which was so fun.”



Neely also feels that if she were cast as a contestant on the show she would be “absolutely worst”.

But she appreciates Whitney and Jen’s talent and confessed to being emotional while watching. She stated:



“But seeing Whitney and Jen do it, they love it. They are so passionate about it. It’s overwhelming. I feel like I was getting emotional watching.”



Neely also has her hesitation regarding joining the show in the future and says that she would suffer from “worst anxiety every week” as reported by Parade. But still she has not ruled out her chances of joining Dancing With the Stars.



She says: “Would I say no? Probably not. I would say I’m open to it but it won't be an immediate yes.”



But Neely stresses that though she does not consider herself a dancer, she is very competitive in other ways.

She added that when the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shoots their MomTok videos, she is always in the background. She added:



“I need to learn the dance at least seven days in advance before I can film!”



Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, who are competing with each other in the show, also spoke about the competition.

Whitney Leavitt opened up in an interview with TV Insider on September 2, 2025 about competing with her friend.

She admits to being competitive and not letting Jen “out cha-cha” her. She also added that having her in the competition pushes her to give her best and she knows that Jen feels the same. Whitney talked about pushing one and another and being each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Dancing With the Stars is broadcast every Tuesday on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST.

Stay tuned for more such updates.