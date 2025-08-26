The Morning Show Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Breakdown, Where to Watch and more

The Morning Show season 4 is coming soon on Apple TV+, and the trailer of its upcoming season has built up tension not only in the newsroom but also among the viewers. This Emmy-award-winning drama is set to premiere on September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Created by Kerry Ehrin and Charlotte Stoudt, the show stars Friends character Jennifer Aniston (Alex), a co-host of UBA, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Corry Ellison, and Mark Duplass as Charlie, among others.

The show follows the chaotic lives of the people behind a network morning news program. It revolves around Alex, Bradley, and other colleagues navigating the workplace dynamics, scandals, and intense pressure of the news cycle.

With the past season exploring themes like the #MeToo movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Capitol Insurrection, it seems the upcoming season has more intense issues ahead.

Season 3 of The Morning Show ended with a cliffhanger. Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) handed herself over to the FBI as she was involved in destroying the evidence that linked her brother Hal to the January 6 Capitol riots. She was worried about how this would affect her journalism career, but decided to come clean with help from Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston). Her future, however still remained uncertain.

Meanwhile, Alex ended the season by proposing a merger between her struggling network, UBA, and its rival NBN, after finding out that tech mogul Paul, a potential buyer for UBA, had been spying on her colleagues.

Streaming details about the show

The fourth installment is set to premiere on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. In total, the fourth season will have 10 episodes. A new episode will roll out weekly on every Friday until its finale on November 19.

Meet the stars in the new installment of the show

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Nicole Beharie as Chris Hunter

Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy

Boyd Holbrook as Brodie

William Jackson Harper as Ben

Aaron Pierre as Miles

Trailer breakdown of The Morning Show season 4

After the UBA-NBN merger, the trailer opens with Bradley (news anchor) looking up at the UBN office, saying, “I’m a firm believer in second chances. Maybe this is an opportunity to make it right.”

And for Alex, she believes that after the merger, the company is totally different with new people and a new culture altogether. The trailer even teased that Bradley is working on a story where UBA was involved in the cover-up of the case, and it seems that Alex is now going to fall for it, as someone is trying to frame her up for the same.

On the other hand, Miles is seen to have a romantic relationship with Stella and Celine. Whereas Mia is now all set to bring strong narratives and stories for the network, and she says, ‘’People need to feel that UBN is going to have it first and they’re gonna have it right.’’ Celine shoots back by calling out her statement to be ‘’a nice idea, but not sexy.’’

Cory, in one of the clips, is heard saying, ‘’It seems like the drama at the network is juicier than the drama on the network.’’ The new season promises plenty of secrets, intense showdowns, and scandals waiting to be exposed.

The logline of the upcoming season reads: