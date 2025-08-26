Hotel Costiera Trailer Breakdown: Jesse Williams hunts for a missing heiress in this Prime Video thriller

Hotel Costiera lands a tightly cut trailer that tells viewers two things at once: the cover job and the real job. Jesse Williams plays Daniel De Luca, a half-Italian ex-Marine now stationed as a fixer at a luxury hotel in Positano. The cover is concierge work. The mission is to find Alice, the owner’s missing daughter. The edit opens with Daniel forcing his way into a house, a knife at his throat, and a swift takedown that sets the search in motion.

Tone shifts follow: a bleary morning rib, an undercover bit, and then a run of street and yacht fights. Hotel Costiera positions itself as six episodes, premiering September 24 on Prime Video, with a global rollout across key territories.

For viewers, the trailer frames the questions cleanly: who took Alice, why the necklace matters, and how far Daniel will go. Hotel Costiera aims to answer those when it premieres.

Hotel Costiera Trailer breakdown: The setup, cover, and escalating search

Hotel Costiera establishes the case fast. As the missing heiress thread starts, Daniel crashes into a house, then asks,

“Where is she?”

A guest asks who he is. The owner answers,

“He takes care of my guests.”

The guest questions,

“A concierge?”

The owner replies,

“Something like that.”

This banter sets up the character profile of Daniel which states as per the official logline,

"a half Italian former U.S. Marine. Daniel returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano."

The trailer then flips tone. Adele tells him,

“You smell like a distillery, Daniel. Perhaps you could do us all the favor of taking a shower.”

Daniel is sent back to work on a new “situation.” The search widens as he says,

“Have you seen her? She’s missing. I’m trying to locate her for her father.”

The team goes undercover as “rich, dull American tourists.” “Do not draw attention to yourself,” Daniel says, before Tancredi blurts,

“I’m Johnny. I’m an American.”

Daniel mutters,

“Oh, for Christ sake,”

Promises and threats close the cut:

“I’ll find her. I promise you that.” “Do whatever you need to do.”

Then the ultimatum:

“Bring me that necklace or you never see your face again.”

Hotel Costiera uses each beat to turn the screw on the investigation.

Production and release

Hotel Costiera is directed by Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli. The show was filmed in Italy and produced by Amazon, MGM Studios in collaboration with Lux Vide. As per Pressparty report dated August 25, 2025, it launches with six episodes on September 24 across the United States, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Turkey, Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

All episodes debut the same day on Prime Video in those regions. As per the Lux Vide report dated February 27, 2024, Director Adam Bernstein said,

"It’s an amazing opportunity for me to work with Jesse Williams on Costiera. I’ve always admired his work – both on stage and screen, and he’s the first actor that came to my mind for the role of Daniel De Luca."

He added,

"Jesse provides a perfect combination of intelligence, charisma, and humour, and we’re incredibly lucky to have to have him at the centre of our show.”

As per the same Lux Vide report, producer Luca Bernabei remarked,

“With director Adam Bernstein, we thought of Jesse from the very beginning: an actor with the sympathy, charm, and credibility necessary to portray the Italo-American soul of our protagonist.”

Cast and characters

Hotel Costiera centers on Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams). The trailer highlights Adele (Maria Chiara Giannetta) and Tancredi (Sam Haygarth) as key teammates in the operation, with an ensemble that includes Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade. The narrative places Daniel between guest crises and the month-old disappearance of Alice as the primary case.

As per the Cinecitta News report dated June 13, 2025, Jesse Williams stated,

“Every part of Italy I visited was stunning, welcoming, and culturally distinct… Understanding that specific culture immediately influenced the production.”

He also added,

“I did a lot of research… I became friends with former military operatives who had done this kind of work.”

Stay tuned for more updates.