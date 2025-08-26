The Roses Release Date, Trailer Breakdown, Where to Watch and more

the roses

The Roses is another Hollywood movie being released this year. This is created by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, a dark comedy drama film based on the novel "The War of the Roses" by Warren Adler.

The story revolves around a married couple, Theo and Ivy Rose, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, respectively, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage as they face career struggles, and their resentment towards each other grows, driving them apart, mixing the trajectory of domestic conflicts with dark, quirky humour.

The film will release on 29th August 2025 in US cinemas and features a great cast.

The Roses - Release Date and Where to Watch

The Roses is set to release on 29th August 2025 in US cinemas. The international release of the movie starts on 27th August 2025 in France and Italy, and in Australia, Brazil, and Argentina, it will release on 28th August 2025.

This movie will be released exclusively in theatres, and no announcement has been made for the digital release of the movie.

The Roses- Cast and characters

Benedict Cumberbatch as Theo Rose, an architect who is struggling with his career. Benedict Cumberbatch is famous for his roles in some of the iconic movies, such as Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game, and The Power of the Dog.

Olivia Colman as Ivy Rose (Theo’s wife), who is a successful restaurateur. Colman won an Academy Award for her performance in The Favourite.

The supporting cast includes some very prominent names like Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Zoë Chao, Jamie Demetriou, Sunita Mani, and Belinda Bromilow.

The Roses - Plot details/ Trailer breakdown

#TheRoses is electrifying to watch Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch sinking to their lowest as they deviously duel it out, their Britishness makes for sweet sharp spats and borderline cringe jabs in a wicked tale of taking “til death do us part” literally. pic.twitter.com/y4XdSvxyy6 — Jillian (@JillianChili) August 26, 2025

The plot of the film revolves around Theo and Ivy Rose, who are going through a rough patch in their marriage as Theo struggles in his career as an architect, whereas Ivy finds success as a restaurateur.

The envy and resentment increased, affecting their relationship, which ultimately led to hostility between the two. The trailer of the film includes dark humour, which revolves around domestic conflicts and courtroom proceedings. The theme of the movie is that “ everything is fair in love and war”, and most of the movie revolves around this theme.



Gear up to watch The Roses on 29th August 2025 in your nearby theatres.

