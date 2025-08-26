When will 99 to Beat air? Release date, what to expect, and more

Ken Jeong attends the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre (Image via Getty).

99 to Beat will premiere on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Fox. 99 to Beat (US) will be hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews. The show format has a concept of a hundred people competing with each other, with the last one standing winning the game.

The participants will mostly be non-famous people, and they will be competing with each other to win a cash prize of 1 million dollars. The only star that appeared in the preview of the show 99 to Beat is Tommy Bracco from the reality TV show Big Brother.

99 to Beat show format and more

99 to Beat will have a balance tone of comedy and competitive spirit. It will have several different games that will be played by the contestants. These games will be simple, hilarious, yet challenging and competitive.

There is no point-based system in the show, and the only rule is, don't be the last one. The initial cash prize for the show was set at 100000 dollars, but was further raised to 1 million dollars. The show will follow the show format inspired by the show of the same name, 99 to Beat (UK).

More about 99 to Beat (UK)

99 to Beat (UK) is the original version of the show format with the same name that aired on April 13, 2024, on ITV. This show is presented and hosted by the Thomas brothers, Adam and Ryan Thomas. The Thomas brothers bring the sibling energy to the show, and their banter brings a comical touch to the show.

The games that have been included in this format feel more played in a day-to-day family environment. The addition of a comical touch by the Thomas brothers brings more attraction to the show. The show has a cash prize of around 25000 British pounds, comparatively less than 99 to beat the (US).

This show has been adapted to different regions, making small changes as per the audience. These regions include Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Italy, Brazil, France, and Spain.

About the hosts, Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews

The 99 to Beat show host Ken Jeong was a licensed physician before initiating his career in the creative field. He gained a name for himself in Hollywood in comedy and acting. He achieved popularity from the film series The Hangover Trilogy as Mr Chow. He was also a part of films like Knocked Up (2007), Role Models (2008), Pineapple Express (2008), Despicable Me (2010), and many more.

Furthermore, Ken went on to play Ben Chang in the show Community aired from 2009 to 2015. He is experienced in judging shows like The Masked Singer (US) since 2019. Ken has hosted the show I Can See Your Voice. And he is popular for his humor, energy, and playful behavior.

Erin Andrews is a well-known sports and TV personality. She started her career as a sports host at ESPN in 2004. Erin used to cover several sports events like the NFL, MLB, and NCA. She joined Fox Sports in 2012 and has been working as a lead MSL reporter till now.

Earlier, she hosted shows like Dancing with the Stars from 2014 to 2019 alongside Tom Bergeron. She is known for her composure and balanced judgment.

Stay tuned for more updates.