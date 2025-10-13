What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for October 13, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful has been winning fans’ hearts since its debut on March 23, 1987. As Bridget performed a crucial paternity test to determine Will Spencer's fatherhood of Luna's child on The Bold and the Beautiful (October 10, 2025), tensions rose. Luna was confident the results would support her claims at the Spencer Estate, while Bill, Katie, and Electra awaited them.

Electra and Will had an intimate moment at work, but Luna's pregnancy unsettled her. Bridget's paternity test results were unexpected when she confirmed Will was the father. Luna insisted she and Will would build a life together despite the confirmation. As the family dealt with the consequences, Luna's manipulation drove them apart. The episode ended with everyone on edge about how to handle Luna's increasingly unstable behavior.

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (October 13, 2025) has left fans reeling with the dramatic developments surrounding Luna’s paternity test results and arrest.

The Bold and the Beautiful: All that happened in the episode from October 13, 2025

Will is the Father: The Shocking Paternity Test Results

The Bold and the Beautiful's intense episode brought the moment everyone was waiting for. Bridget announced the paternity test results after a long wait, confirming Will Spencer is Luna's father. Will pleaded with Bridget to tell him it wasn't true as the room went silent. Bridget persisted, and the test was 99.9% accurate. Luna, triumphant, said a mother knows her child and was sure Will would change. Despite the shocking news, Bill, Katie, and Electra were disappointed. Will's anger showed he didn't want Luna or her claims.

Luna's Delusional Behavior

As the results were read, Luna's delusions persisted. Luna believed she belonged with the Spencers despite the overwhelming evidence and their disapproval. She thanked Bridget for saving her life and for the paternity test. Luna insisted that she and Will raise the child, turning the gratitude into tension. She kept saying she was the best mother and daughter-in-law, but Katie, Bill, and Will ignored her. Luna's manipulation had brought her family to the brink. Her explanation was met with resistance, especially from Electra, who stuck to her position.

Luna's Arrest brings an end to the line

The Bold and the Beautiful's October 13, 2025, episode about Luna's paternity test and arrest shocked fans. Will and his family must now deal with the chaos caused by Luna's actions. Will Luna escape her actions, or is this her fate? Fans can watch future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS weekdays and Paramount+.