Where to follow Love Is Blind star Brenden on Instagram? Age, job, and more details explored

Brenden from Love Is Blind (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 started on October 1, 2025, on Netflix.

This time, the show takes place in Denver, Colorado with new singles looking for love without seeing each other. One of them is Brenden, a 32-year-old finance manager. You can find him on Instagram at @brendenguthrie_, where he shares parts of his life and work.

Brenden says he’s “solution-oriented,” meaning he likes to fix problems but he jokes that he’s no “fixer-upper.”

He has a master’s degree that he earned while working full-time. His friends and family describe him as caring, kind and funny. Still, he hasn’t had much luck in love. Maybe, he jokes, it’s because he was born on Friday the 13th.

Dating in Denver or “Menver” as locals call it has been hard since there are more men than women. On the show, Brenden said he wants to find a “best friend,” someone nice, respectful and funny. “I have a lot of love to give,” he said, “I just haven’t met the right person.”

In the pods, he built a strong bond with Annie, but she later chose Nick instead, leaving Brenden heartbroken but calm.

Brenden’s story in the Love Is Blind pods

When Brenden joined Love Is Blind, he wanted to find real love based on connection not looks. “I’m looking for someone who can be my best friend,” he said early on. He liked deep talks and wanted to understand people beyond surface questions.

Brenden’s strongest bond was with Annie. They had nice talks and she said he made her feel comfortable.

But after some time, Annie began to feel unsure. “I don’t know if I know you,” she told him. Brenden tried to explain that he truly cared and wanted something real. “I just want someone who gets me,” he said.

As the pod days went on, Annie grew closer to another contestant, Nick. Brenden tried to open up more and told her, “I’m all in,” hoping she’d pick him.

But Annie chose Nick instead. Brenden was sad but didn’t lash out. He accepted her choice and stayed calm.

Even though he didn’t leave the pods with a fiancée, viewers noticed Brenden’s kind and patient nature. His story showed that sometimes being honest and gentle matters more than being dramatic.

Brenden’s journey reminded everyone that love isn’t always quick, sometimes it takes more time and the right person.

What’s next for Brenden after Love Is Blind

After Annie chose Nick, Brenden didn’t form another match and left the show single.

Still, his time in the pods helped him learn about love and himself. He said being on Love Is Blind taught him to stay patient and open-hearted.

While other cast members faced arguments and messy drama, Brenden stayed calm. Fans online called him one of the most genuine people on the show.

Many liked that he was respectful and honest, even when things didn’t go his way.

In later interviews, Brenden said he believes a real connection takes time and trust. “It’s about being honest and real,” he said.

His story may not have ended with a proposal but it showed that he values kindness and good communication.

Now living back in Denver, Brenden continues to work as a finance manager. He also stays active on Instagram at @brendenguthrie_ where he shares positive posts about life and motivation. Even though he didn’t find love on TV, Brenden left the show with hope.

Stay tuned for more updates.