What happened on Beyond the Gates today? Recap for October 13, 2025

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

In the October 13, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points were explored and unraveled. At Orphey Gene’s June, while working on her shift, she ran into Leslie Thomas, and both of them had a conversation. Right after, Ted Richardson came into the diner and June spoke to him, after which Leslie Thomas ended up asking her to stay away from Ted because she belonged to him. Nicole Richardson also had a heated conversation with Leslie, and both of them spoke about Dani Dupree. Leslie also warned Nicole and asked her to control her daughter, Katherine Kat Richardson, or else there would be severe consequences for the Richardsons.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne went over to Dani’s apartment and spoke about how she had been having disagreements with her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, on the topic of wanting children. She told her mother that she did not want to have kids right away and had not made a decision yet, and Dani comforted her. In addition to these developments, Vanessa McBride met with Nicole, but sternly told her friend that if she wanted to remain close to Vanessa, Nicole would have to accept Joey Armstrong’s presence in her life.

Everything that happened on the October 13, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the October 13, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, June was working at her shift at Orphey Gene’s when Leslie Thomas came in and ran into her. June spoke to Leslie and told her that she gave off the feeling that she would be an extremely difficult customer to serve. Ted Richardson walked into the diner to meet with Samantha Richardson and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton to discuss how successful the launch of Chelsea and Katherine Kat Richardson’s new purse line was. June went over and flirtatiously spoke to Ted, and Leslie later warned June to stay away from Ted, but June said she was not afraid.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Leslie had a conversation with Nicole Richardson and told her that her sister, Dani Dupree, had a habit of spreading lies to everyone in the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. She also warned Nicole to get her daughter, Katherine Kat Richardson, under control, or else there would be severe consequences for her and her family, but Nicole did not lose her cool and said that Leslie would also have her share of bad karma catching up to her soon enough. Dani and Andre Richardson, her new husband, spent time at her apartment, discussing the details of their marriage, when Dani’s daughter, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, barged in. Naomi had a conversation with her mother regarding not wanting to have kids and how her opinion had caused her to have clashes with her husband, Jacob Hawthorne. However, Dani comforted Naomi and assured her that it was completely her choice.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, Nicole met Vanessa McBride at the Fairmont Crest Country Club and asked her why Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, had been spending so much time with her, but Vanessa told Nicole that she would have to accept Joey in her life if she wanted to remain close to Vanessa. Ashley Morgan and Andre met and had a conversation at the hospital.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.