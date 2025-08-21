South Park Season 27 Episode 4 Release Date and Where to Watch: Explained

South Park Season 27 via Instagram @southpark

For nearly three decades, South Park has been the animated agent of mischief, ironically underlining the bizarre and ridiculous themes of television and society with manic satire and outrageous vulgarity. South Park is produced by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and chronicles the lives of four foul-mouthed boys trying to manage their lives in a little town in Colorado - Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick.

South Park Episode 4 of Season 27 will air on September 3, 2025, at 10 p.m.ET/PT on Comedy Central. For streaming options, the episode will drop the next day Thursday, September 4, at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

South Park's 27th season has nonetheless garnered headlines with its unapologetic mockery of political figures and their cultural obsessions, having been released on July 23, 2025. The show took a brief break for a milestone called "South Park Day" on August 13, 2025, to recognize South Park's 28th anniversary.

After signing a $1.5 billion deal in 2021 that commits Parker and Stone to South Park through Season 30, they have likely made cultural comedy satire the norm by addressing both real-life cultural issues with their absurd programming setting. Episode 4 of Season 27 will continue to navigate the chaotic value of genius, of how South Park has become iconic and an entertainment juggernaut.

Cast and characters in South Park season 27

The voice cast remains a tight-knit crew, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone voicing most of the main characters. Parker breathes life into Stan Marsh, the everyman with a moral compass, and Eric Cartman, the manipulative and bigoted antihero whose hijinks are central to much of the show's havoc.

Stone plays Kyle Broflovski, the voice of reason, while also playing Kenny McCormick, who always seems to be in a state of despair, with his lines unable to be heard due to a hood covering. Mona Marshall voices Sheila Broflovski, Kyle’s overprotective mom, while April Stewart voices Wendy Testaburger, the sharp-witted schoolgirl.

Guest stars often pop up as caricatured celebrities or politicians, and Episode 4 may feature new cameos, following the show’s trend of roasting public figures like Donald Trump and JD Vance in earlier episodes this season.

What to expect in Episode 4 of South Park season 27

Information on Episode 4’s plot is limited, but a post from the official South Park X account talks about the third episode which implies Towelie, the towel that talks, is heading to Washington, D.C. It seems there are political humor and some kind of bureaucratic satire.

Since South Park is made fairly quickly, we can expect Episode 4 to also account for new headlines with some sharp humor. The trailer for this season previewed everything from aeroplane crashes to Diddy in space, so there is bound to be a lot of silliness and chaos.

Previous episodes roasted Trump, Satan, and even Paramount itself, so the new episode might dive into political pandering or societal hypocrisy. Fans speculate Cartman could stir up trouble in D.C., possibly dragging Stan, Kyle, and Kenny into another absurd schem

South Park Season 27 is showing us, once again, why it is a cultural powerhouse - fearless, vile, and always on the cutting edge of the zeitgeist. You can watch South Park Season 27, Episode 4, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

