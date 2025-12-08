Who is Jayme Lee? Miley Cyrus adoption lawsuit controversy explored as Billy Ray Cyrus issues response

Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jayme Lee's Miley Cyrus adoption lawsuit was dismissed by the Davidson County Circuit Court on December 5. Jayme Lee is a 45-year-old woman from Arizona.

She filed a lawsuit in Tennessee in May 2025, claiming to be Miley Cyrus' biological mother. Lee stated that in 1992, when she was 12, she allegedly gave birth to the singer.

Jayme claimed that a "private adoption agreement" was reportedly arranged between her and Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife, Tish. The alleged arrangement gave Lee the right to name the singer and remain as her nanny and piano teacher.

Billy Ray supposedly took the role of Miley's father without Jayme's consent, and he and Tish Cyrus seemingly "misrepresented the circumstances" of the alleged adoption. This reportedly caused Lee emotional distress.

The Arizona woman amended her filing in June. This time, she added that in 1992, she was in "duress" and did not sign any valid adoption papers. Lee also accused Miley Cyrus' parents of "child abuse and endangerment" for allowing Miley to become a singer and actor at a young age.

Jayme also stated that Billy Ray and Tish allegedly cut off all contact with her and threatened her in 1992. In the lawsuit, Lee named Dolly Parton as a defendant, and Neil Patrick Harris, Hillary Clinton, Julia Roberts, Sharon, and Ozzy Osbourne as eyewitnesses.

Taylor Swift was also mentioned in the files, as Jayme demanded that the singer return a scrapbook she reportedly made for her alleged daughter, and allegedly gave to Swift so she could pass it to Miley Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed a motion on November 20 to dismiss the lawsuit. He called the allegations "false and absurd." He also stated that the claims were supposedly made to harass his family, and they wasted the court's time and resources.

According to the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old's lawsuit was dismissed on December 5, and Billy Ray was awarded his attorney's fees and costs. Meanwhile, neither Tish nor Miley Cyrus has responded to Jayme Lee's lawsuit.

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated Miley Cyrus on her engagement

The country singer uploaded pictures of himself with his daughter, her godmother, Dolly Parton, and her fiancé, Maxx Morando. In the caption, Billy Ray congratulated Miley on her engagement.

For the unversed, the father and daughter are rumored to have an estranged relationship. According to Page Six's December 3 report, Tish announced their divorce in April 2022, and since then, the family bond has allegedly been severed.

The rumor made headlines again when Miley Cyrus did not mention her father in her 2024 Grammy Record of the Year acceptance speech. In May, netizens noticed that Tish unfollowed her daughter on Instagram.

The Flowers singer addressed the speculations about her family by releasing a statement. Miley noted that her mother did not know how to use her phone and mistakenly unfollowed her. Cyrus also mentioned her father and revealed that they have decided to reconcile.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing," she stated.

Stay tuned for more updates on Miley Cyrus.