South Park Season 27 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and What to Expect?

South Park season 27, the latest installment of the animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, premiered on July 23, 2025, on Comedy Central. The show returned on screen after a two-year hiatus, after the creators signed a five-year new deal with Paramount+ to host all episodes on the network. The third episode of season 27 is slated to air on Comedy Central on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will be made available for streaming on Paramount+ at 6 a.m. ET on the following day.



The show follows four wordy primary school students -Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman - as they go on ridiculous escapades in the tiny Colorado town of South Park, satirizing social, political, and cultural concerns with a keen sense of irreverence. This ongoing season focuses on South Park's legacy of innovative satire by mocking current events, including immigration, celebrity scandals, and political hypocrisy, while satirizing real-life personalities like Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and JD Vance.



South Park season 27 is set to comprise 10 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 22 minutes. The series has a cult following, and on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, it has critics and audience ratings of 80% and 86%, respectively.

Release schedule of South Park season 27 episode 3



The upcoming episode 3 of South Park season 27 will release on Comedy Central on August 13, 2025. It will be accessible for digital streaming on the Paramount+ platform on the next day. The detailed release time table across time zones is provided in the following table.



In addition to network television, Comedy Central is available for live streaming on a number of streaming providers, such as YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, Philo ($28/month with a 7-day free trial), Sling TV ($35/month with either the Blue or Orange plan), and FuboTV (beginning at about $65/month).



Paramount+ offers two main U.S. plans: the Essential (ad-supported) at $7.99/month or $59.99/year, and the Premium (ad-free with Showtime) at $12.99/month or $119.99/year. The Premium tier includes exclusive Showtime content, 4K/HDR streaming, and offline downloads. A seven-day free trial is usually offered to new members.

Date Time Region Aug 13, 2025 7 pm Pacific Time (PT) Aug 13, 2025 8 pm Mountain Time (MT) Aug 13, 2025 9 pm Central Time (CT) Aug 13, 2025 10 pm Eastern Time (ET) Aug 14, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) Aug 14, 2025 4 am Central Europe (CET) Aug 14, 2025 12 pm Australia (AEST) Aug 14, 2025 11 am Japan (JST)

What to expect from South Park season 27 episode 3

Episode 3 of South Park season 27 is very likely going to stick with the satirical, rapid-fire approach given how the show has started. The season has so far commented over the second Donald Trump presidency, featuring the Superhero Satan Trump campaign, and Mr. Mackey operating an ICE van at the Canadian border. It has also ridiculed Kristi Noem's hunting selfie.



The third episode may go deeper into America's ongoing political scene. This comes despite South Park not releasing in 2024, to avoid trolling the candidates during the last election cycle. The US Vice President JD Vance has been parodied. Continuing its signature blend of taking on politics, pop culture, and world events, the show has made references to the controversies surrounding music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, as well as taken digs at Superman and Taylor Swift.



With no sign of slowing down, it is well expected of South Park to shift its focus on upcoming episodes to past events that are still in conversation, such as Trump's trials, the TikTok ban, or the student protests that are taking place on campuses. The shows success lies in the way it tackles the most complex sociopolitical issues and simplies into absurdist humor.

