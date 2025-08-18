South Park Season 27 Episode 3 Release Date and Where to Watch?

South Park’s 27th season has already set screens ablaze with its audacious humour, and fans are buzzing for Episode 3. Known for its fearless satire, the show has tackled everything from political heavyweights to cultural absurdities in its first two episodes. With a confirmed release date of August 20, 2025, on Comedy Central and streaming the next day on Paramount+, the anticipation is palpable.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, are unafraid to mix it up. Their lucrative 1.5 billion deal with Paramount, established in 2025, guaranteed 50 new episodes over five years, and now all 26 seasons – 350 episodes– of South Park are available now, streaming on Paramount+. One thing that enables Parker and Stone to have an edge is their ability to write, animate, and voice a South Park episode in days; this allows them to parody controversies and pop culture in a way none of the other shows on network television can.

When Parker and Stone made their recent Comic-Con appearance, they showed their cheeky ability to comment on the backlash of the White House, unrestrained as always. But what makes this episode so eagerly awaited, and why does South Park continue to captivate after 28 years?

So far in South Park Season 27, Episode 3:

The season kicked off on July 23 with “Sermon on the ’Mount,” a biting take on President Donald Trump that drew 5.9 million viewers across platforms. Episode 2, “Got a Nut,” aired August 6, skewering Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and ICE with a shocking Krypto the Super-dog twist. The show’s real-time cultural observations combined with its fast production schedule have allowed it to remain topical. However, the show took a week off to celebrate "South Park Day" on August 13 for its 28th anniversary. And fans are chomping at the bit for more.

What can we expect with Episode 3? A promotional "teaser," which is just a 15-second highlight "reel" of Episode 2, doesn't hint at anything obvious about Episode 3. Additionally, some unverified edits indicated titles like "The Life of a Broncos Fan" or story lines about Cartman scheming at school with friends, but those aren't confirmed. Given South Park’s track record, expect sharp commentary on current events—perhaps more political jabs or a pivot to pop culture, like Taylor Swift’s NFL influence, as rumoured online.

The second delay of the season (because of the anniversary marathon and the production requirements) only adds to the stakes. Episode 2 measured 6.2 million viewers in three days, illustrating South Park's ongoing power. The show can create discourse, evidenced by Noem's "lazy" comments directed at her portrayal, meaning Episode 3 will surely create some discussion.

Voices that bring South Park Season 27 to life:

The voice cast is still a close-knit unit. As the voice actors for most of the main characters, such as Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Randy, Parker and Stone are still the dominant voices, and voice actors Mona Marshall and April Stewart are still only some of the other main character voices, Sheila Broflovski, and Wendy Testaburger, respectively.

Given that the political satirical elements of this season have drawn attention to guest stars, Noem and Vance were both caricatured in Episode 2, so it is likely Episode 3 may have some new celebrity caricatures; if not, it would be a surprise given the show's absurd celebrity cameos.

When to watch: South Park Season 27, Episode 3

Comedy Central is set to air South Park Season 27, Episode 3 on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will stream the following day, Thursday, August 21, at 6:00 a.m. ET/3:00 a.m. PT on Paramount+ (Essential: $7.99 monthly; Premium: $12.99 monthly). If you want to watch it live, you can subscribe to FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV. This season of South Park will at minimum have 10 episodes, since it always keeps its original satire and timelessness. All 26 seasons are available on Paramount+.