South Park Season 27 Episode 3 roasts tech bros, ketamine culture, ChatGPT, and Trump-Satan romance

US President Donald Trump and his policies have caused a lot of controversy, and South Park Season 27 Episode 3, which released on August 20, 2025, touches upon them in its typical satirical fashion. Titled 'Sickofancy,' the story revolves around AI, ketamine culture, and how ICE is deporting the foreign workers from the country. Randy and Marsh are in the lead, and Towelie is back. However, something horrible happens to it.

First up, Tegridy farms are shut off by ICE. This hurts the weed empire that Randy has been building all these years. All the Hispanic workers also get deported.

As for Sharon, his wife, she is happy with the developments and expects them to finally be able to live in a normal home. However, Randy does not want to accept the idea and turns to ChatGPT for relationship advice, which soon turns into a business one.

Soon, he decides to rebrand his weed farm and name it "Techridy." This will serve as an AI-powered marijuana platform. Soon, Towelie enters the picture, and they start microdosing on ketamine in an attempt to fuel their creativity.

Sharon calls out the behavior and even targets ChatGPT, claiming that it is nothing but a 'yes man,' and would agree on literally everything Randy wants it to do.

Why did Towelie meet Trump in Washington DC on South Park Season 27 Episode 3?

Randy is worried about Techridy and feels that by sending Towelie to DC, he can convince Trump to reverse his decision about reclassifying marijuana. At the White House, Trump is portrayed as a dictator while Satan, his partner (as seen in previous episodes), looks trapped in an unhealthy relationship.

However, doom falls on Towelie as he ends up becoming the gift instead of the hologram message from Randy that he had brought from him. As he is being used as a clean up rag, Satan tells Towelie that there is no escape.

What happened to Randy at the end of South Park Season 27 Episode 3?

Elsewhere in South Park, Sharon is worried for his husband and done with how ChatGPT has been feeding his ego. He further falls down the ketamine spiral and even overdoses, thus rendering him high and unconscious. Sharon decides to take things into her own hands and talks to Randy in the same monotonous voice that ChatGPT does.

Her husband, who isn't thinking straight, believes that it is AI telling him to ditch Techridy and also get rid of his phone. Randy agrees, and the two are happy together.

However, Towelie is still stuck with Trump, and for a character who is always chilled out and fun, this was the darkest turn that has ever been written.

South Park Season 27 episodes can be watched online via Paramount+.