Why did Fox cancel The Great North? Decision explained

The Great North © Fox

Deadline reported on October 3, 2025, that Fox has officially confirmed that the animated comedy The Great North will not be getting a sixth season. This news comes two weeks after the fifth season of the show, made by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Loren Bouchard for 20th TV Animation.

Fox premiered animated comedy The Great North on January 3, 2021. Minty Lewis, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin created the show. It joined Fox's "Animation Domination" block of animated shows. After five seasons, the show ended on September 14, 2025. Fans could watch it on Fox and stream episodes on various platforms. Its humor and warmth made it a popular animated show on the network. The Molyneux sisters and Bob's Burgers' Loren Bouchard executive-produced it.

The Great North follows the Tobin family in Lone Moose, Alaska. Beef Tobin, a single father, tries to keep his kids close. His daughter Judy, voiced by Jenny Slate, has artistic dreams that take her from the family fishing boat to the mall.

The cancellation news came after months of rumors. After being renewed for a fifth season in January 2024, The Great North's cancellation has left many wondering why it happened.

Looking into the reasons behind the cancellation of The Great North

Fox probably had a lot of reasons for deciding to cancel The Great North. The show didn't get as much attention or viewers as Fox's long-running animated shows like The Simpsons or Bob's Burgers. These famous shows had become a part of Fox's animation lineup to get a strong foothold. As the network restructured its animation strategy, it was more likely to have an international distribution and streaming potential. Even though The Great North got a lot of good reviews, it was still cut.

Another reason behind the cancellation is Fox’s broader programming strategy. The network had already renewed several of its flagship animated series, including The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. The network’s deal with Fox TV Animation was notably exclusive. The Fox show was not included in its major renewal in April 2025. This decision was somehow directed towards the network’s plan to prioritize long-standing franchises over newer shows.

Lastly, the show may have faced financial challenges. Although it had a fanbase, its ratings were not stronger among Fox’s other animated hits. Also, there is a chance that the network may have shifted resources to shows with broader demographic appeal and higher advertising revenue. The economic pressure to make decisions based on profitability may have its share in the series’ cancellation.

The Great North featured an ensemble cast of talented voice actors, each bringing life to the quirky characters of the Tobin family. Nick Offerman voiced Beef Tobin, the overbearing yet loving father. Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation and has had many other prominent TV and film roles. Jenny Slate voiced Judy, the ambitious daughter with dreams that take her beyond the family’s fishing boat. Slate is widely recognized for her work in Parks and Recreation, Big Mouth, and Venom.

Will Forte voiced Judy's older brother Wolf, and Dulcé Sloan played his wife Honeybee. Forte, from Saturday Night Live and The Last Man on Earth, brought his trademark humor to the character. Sloan, from The Daily Show and Comedy Knockout, gave the show a unique feel. Paul Rust voiced Ham, Beef's son, and Aparna Nancherla played Moon, the oddball younger sibling. Rust appeared in Love and Arrested Development, while Nancherla voiced BoJack Horseman and performed stand-up. Alanis Morissette voiced Judy's imaginary friend in the series.

Fox's animated programming ended with The Great North's cancellation. Fans are disappointed. However, The Great North will be remembered for its characters, storylines, and animated television contribution.