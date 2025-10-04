Fox cancels The Great North after 5 seasons

The Great North via @greatnorthfox

Fox has officially ended its animated comedy The Great North, wrapping up the show with its fifth season in September 2025 after a total of 93 episodes. The Great North premiered on January 3, 2021. It is based on the imaginary escapades of the Tobin family in the imaginary Alaskan town of Lone Moose.

The news comes with Fox announcing its programming slate for 2025-26 in May, which did not include The Great North. Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, stated -

“We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North. It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons The Great North brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup.”

Developed by the Molyneux sisters, Wendy and Lizzie, and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, it shared similarities with Bob’s Burgers but did things differently with its brand of oddball humor, honesty about family life, and connection to Alaska.

Backed by a talented voice cast led by Nick Offerman, who played single dad Beef Tobin, the series engaged an audience who loved its eccentric view of small-town life.

News of The Great North’s cancellation was first reported by Aimee Steinberger, director of several episodes, on Bluesky. She wrote-

“Sadly, we got the news today that The Great North is officially cancelled. I’m pretty sad about it. It’s one of a very small number of shows I’ve worked on that I genuinely loved, and I really loved the whole talented crew I worked with. I feel lucky to have been there.”

The Great North: A family-centric comedy with Alaskan charm

The Great North takes place in Alaska and centres on Beef Tobin, a widowed pilot (Nick Offerman), as he raises his four children (Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), Judy (Jenny Slate), and Moon (Aparna Nancherla) in the wilderness.

Each episode balanced the ordinariness of the family experience (teen love, sibling rivalry) and the bizarre humor during preparing for [the town's] ridiculous celebrations.

The Molyneux sisters draw on their experience with Bob's Burgers, developing the comedic and multi-layered dialogue. The show includes sweet moments with the family, which leads the Tobins to be endearing and engaging, even when they're in their bizarre universe.

The inclusion of true Alaskan details also contributed to the authenticity (and fun) of the show, and the stories included a sense of realism because they actually consulted with locals to accurately depict regional culture, slang, and customs.

The cast of the show gave the characters dimension, with Megan Mullally's performance as the zealous Alyson being the most graceful.

For its fifth season, The Great North garnered an average of 532,000 total viewers (after delayed playback), a decline of only 8% compared to last season.

It ranked ninth out of nine comedies that Fox aired during the 2024–2025 TV season, and it was actually Fox's least-watched scripted property of any kind.

The cancellation of The Great North is part of a larger shift in Fox's animation slate towards other more higher-profile projects as the viewership for linear TV continues to decline.

Fox has announced renewals for its animated productions Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, The Simpsons, and Universal Basic Guys. In addition, American Dad! also has a renewed season.

This decision reflects the current media environment, in which networks have been getting rid of shows deemed not high enough rated to continue for other new initiatives including Universal Basic Guys.

The Great North had a difficult road ahead even with its loyal following because it went against more glamorous animated series and live-action dramas as well.

Where to watch The Great North

All five seasons of The Great North are available on Hulu, where Fox houses its animated content.

