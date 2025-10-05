Jack White's viral concert proposal: All about his wife, Olivia Jean

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Jack White and Olivia Jean attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jack White, a big name in rock and a key man from The White Stripes, is well celebrated for his cool songs and wild shows. His new set of songs, No Name, has hit well with his fans, more so after he told about his 2026 tour plans. A lot of buzz is around his shows, but there's one night his fans can't stop talking about: the night he asked Olivia Jean to be his wife.

Olivia Jean (born Olivia Jean Markel in Detroit, 1990) is a skilled singer, songwriter, and player of many instruments. She first made music with Jack White at Third Man Records and helped start the all-girl gothic rock band The Black Belles in 2009, taking the main spot as singer and on guitar. Olivia can play the guitar, drums, piano, and bass. She got better at each while playing with stars like Karen Elson and Wanda Jackson.

Jack White and Olivia Jean turn longtime collaboration into an on-stage wedding surprise

Their romance came to a (literally) show-stopping climax on April 8, 2022, when Jack was performing at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, the opening date of his Supply Chain Issues tour. In one unexpected revelation among the fans, Jack took Olivia to the stage when the White Stripes were performing their hit song Hotel Yorba.

As the song neared the line "Let's get married," Jack dropped to one knee and presented a ring, asking Olivia to be his wife. Overcome with emotion, Olivia said yes with tears, which caused the audience to applaud thunderously. But the surprise was not over yet - a complete wedding ceremony was conducted right before the spectators.

The ceremony was conducted by Ben Swank, co-founder of Third Man Records, and present were Jack's mother and Olivia's father. Their respective band bassists were best man and maid of honor, and the event was memorable.

Jack White and Olivia Jean turn years of musical collaboration into a romantic milestone

Jack White and Olivia Jean's long-standing creative partnership gradually evolved into a romantic relationship, culminating in one of the most memorable moments in recent music history. They began to work together when Olivia performed on Jack's solo albums, featured in his music videos, and released her debut album, Bathtub Love Killings, in 2014, produced by Jack.

As the years progressed, their working relationship evolved into a close friendship, and in a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Olivia noted that they began dating about the same time, and they saw the transition to being partners as a natural move. The couple has been relatively private about their relationship over the years, but Jack made it official on Instagram in 2021.

The two, who are now married, lead a happy life in Nashville, with Jack having two children, Scarlett and Henry, from his former marriage to model, Karen Elson.

